What's new

Russian foreign minister due next week

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,233
13
24,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Russian foreign minister due next week
The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated about 3 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

0
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking during his annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry's work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia on Jan 17, 2020. — AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking during his annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry's work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia on Jan 17, 2020. — AP
ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive here next week to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the Afghan peace process, sources told Dawn.
This will be the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.
Before arriving in Islamabad on April 6, Mr Lavrov is scheduled to visit New Delhi. He will be accompanied by Russia’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv.
With the Afghan situation on top of the agenda, the two foreign ministers will also discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism and socio-economic ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leaving the bitterness of the past behind, Islamabad and Moscow have developed strategic trust and share views on various issues, including the Afghan problem.
Russia recently hosted a conference of Pakistan, the United States, China and representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban as part of its efforts to break the stalemate in the ongoing Afghan peace process.
Russia, like Pakistan, China and Iran, is concerned that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan without a prior peace deal could jeopardise regional security.
Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2021
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Russian Aggression Spurs Neighbors to Rebuild Defenses
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
TaiShang
Quad alliance countering China doomed to fail due to member’s 'all-for-self' attitudes
Replies
5
Views
238
shanlung
shanlung
beijingwalker
Iran Will Export Weapons After U.S. Fails to Secure U.N. Arms Embargo
Replies
3
Views
499
Mithridates
Mithridates
khansaheeb
IAF to Buy 83 more Tejas fighters from HAL instead of foreign jets, CDS Rawat says
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
153
Views
13K
krash
krash
PeaceGen
Thousands of Palestinians protest against Israeli annexation plan
Replies
0
Views
407
PeaceGen
PeaceGen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom