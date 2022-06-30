What's new

Russian forces withdraw from Black Sea's strategic Snake Island

Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
6,290
61
15,902
Country
France
Location
France
KYIV, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine's Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry and Ukraine's president's office said on Thursday.

"KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job," Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, wrote on Twitter. read more

Russia's defence ministry confirmed Russian troops had withdrawn from Snake Island, calling it a "goodwill gesture" and saying the troops had fulfilled the tasks assigned to them.


The Russian ministry added the move showed Russia was not impeding U.N. efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.

Snake Island, which Russia occupied on the first day of its invasion, achieved fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship's demand for their surrender. read more

Ukraine's southern military command wrote on Facebook that following a successful operation involving missile and artillery units, Russian forces had evacuated from Snake Island in two boats.


Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Ukrainian and Russian accounts.

www.reuters.com

Russian forces withdraw from Black Sea's strategic Snake Island

Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine's Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry and Ukraine's president's office said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,883
0
3,692
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vergennes said:
A more formal way of saying they can't hold the island anymore.... (A "gesture of goodwill" just like in Kyiv,Chernihiv,Sumy...)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542426545490460672
Click to expand...
Lol? Russians are saying (coping perhaps) they did it to show the world they werent blocking grain exports.

Tbh i never understood why the island meant so much. It wasnt really heavily defended, and just led to losses for both sides.

Well it is what it is i guess. This war is gonna stalemate
 
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
206
0
139
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The Greek General Floros, two years ago had said the following: when an island is occupied by enemy forces, it is not recaptured, but burned together with the enemy forces.

Ukrainians understood what they had to do from the first day their island fell to the Russian invaders. Of course, 4 months ago, they may not have had the necessary military equipment to do so, but now they do.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vergennes
Ukraine says it destroyed two Russian patrol boats on Monday
Replies
1
Views
268
Vergennes
Vergennes
S
Russian occupied Kherson(UKR) to build warships for Russia report
Replies
6
Views
310
Han Patriot
H
Vergennes
Russian General Kutuzov Killed in Ukraine: Separatists
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Vergennes
Vergennes
Battlion25
Ukraine has uncovered Russia-backed coup plot and plus Zelenskiy says Ukraine is ready for war
Replies
3
Views
323
Battlion25
Battlion25
Zibago
UKRAINE: REFUGEES NEAR 1.5 MILLION AS RUSSIAN ASSAULT ENTERS 11TH DAY
Replies
1
Views
279
jamalpk
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom