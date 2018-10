https://www.hindustantimes.com/worl...ry-exercise/story-kDL9aOfRGMdOlDLA95MsCO.html



Russian forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military exercise



Russian and Pakistani armies will be holding joint military drills in the mountains of northwestern Pakistan which will continue till November 4.

Earlier, the Russian army had said that the drill will be held at the training range in Nowshera district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and over 70 soldiers from Russia’s southern military district will participate.