Russian firm may sell a drone resembling the US Predator to a Mideast customer By: Daniel Cebul 3 days ago Wing Loong. According to Russian sources, Bendett said, "the two countries most likely to acquire [the Orion] are Syria and Egypt. Syria and Russia already enjoy a very close mil-to-mil relationship, while Egypt is diversifying its military imports from reliance on U.S. and occasional Chinese technologies." But there are other potential buyers, Bendett notes. "[The United Arab Emirates] has imported Russian military technology before, and Russia recently announced closer cooperation with Lebanon. Iraq, which has imported Chinese UAVs, has also started to import more Russian military equipment," he said. "Russia is keen to win new UAV markets but realizes it has an uphill climb against American, Israeli and Chinese UAVs in the short- to mid-range sector," Bendett added. China in particular is a fierce competitor in the Middle East UAV market. As the U.S. Defense Department noted in its annual report to Congress on Chinese military and security developments, "the Middle East and North Africa region was China's second largest regional arms market, probably because of the demand for armed UAVs — a niche area where China is one of the few suppliers." "China has sold armed UAVs to several states in the Middle East and North Africa, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. China faces little competition for sale of such systems, as most countries who produce them are restricted in selling the technology as signatories of the Missile Technology Control Regime," among other export control agreements, the report said.