Russian fighter escorts U.S. bombers over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) -- A Russian fighter jet escorted two U.S. strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian airspace control system detected two air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, and a Su-27 fighter took off in response, the ministry said.

The crew of the Russian plane identified the targets as two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force and escorted them over the Baltic Sea.

After the U.S. military aircraft flew away from the Russian border, the Su-27 returned safely to its home airfield.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it said.

 
