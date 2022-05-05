What's new

Russian fascists invaders and Ukrainian rebels will need 155 mm howitzer rounds from China and Iran when they capture M777 howitzers from Ukrainians

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,074
-48
10,307
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Because Russia only uses 3 howitzer rounds: 122 mm light, 152.4 mm medium (6 inches which dates to British WW1 howitzer Russia bought from Britain before WW1), 203 mm heavy, they need to get 155 mm howitzer rounds from China and Iran because China and Iran use 155 mm howitzers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522086923656957952

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522071153551896576



@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
870
-7
930
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Tai Hai Chen said:
Because Russia only uses 3 howitzer rounds: 122 mm light, 152.4 mm medium (6 inches which dates to British WW1 howitzer Russia bought from Britain before WW1), 203 mm heavy, they need to get 155 mm howitzer rounds from China and Iran because China and Iran use 155 mm howitzers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522086923656957952

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522071153551896576



@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Woodir @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet
Click to expand...

Why can't the Russians get their hands on the 155 mm howitzer rounds too when they capture the M777 howitzers?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Ukrainians captured T-80BVM, the most advanced T-80 in the world
Replies
14
Views
485
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
Tai Hai Chen
Ukrainians capture some T-72B3, most advanced T-72 in the world
Replies
3
Views
352
Huffal
Huffal
Tai Hai Chen
Russians use cheap drones to deplete Ukraine's expensive MANPADS
Replies
1
Views
231
One_Nation
O
Tai Hai Chen
If I were Biden I give 1,000 Tomahawks to bomb Moscow from Kiev
Replies
14
Views
408
Englishman
Englishman
Tai Hai Chen
Russia backed rebels received BTR-82A amphibious light tanks from Russia
Replies
2
Views
151
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom