Russian fascists invaders and Ukrainian rebels will need 155 mm howitzer rounds from China and Iran when they capture M777 howitzers from Ukrainians

Because Russia only uses 3 howitzer rounds: 122 mm light, 152.4 mm medium (6 inches which dates to British WW1 howitzer Russia bought from Britain before WW1), 203 mm heavy, they need to get 155 mm howitzer rounds from China and Iran because China and Iran use 155 mm howitzers.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet
