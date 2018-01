China and Russia can complemented each other's weakness with military trade and cooperation, as I said before that there is no way to win an arm race against US if both play solo: US cooperated with Japan and EU regarding military technology since cold war, this had boosted US military technology exponentially. China and Russia share the same fate that both are lag behind US military superiority, it's in both interest to learn to trust each other for the sake of their national security. I believe China and Russia are mature to understand that only both join hand to be able to break US military and technology supremacy.

Click to expand...