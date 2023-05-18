What's new

Russian economy shrank 1.9% in first quarter

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 1.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, following growth of 3% in the same period of last year.

Russia's economy defied early expectations of a double-digit collapse in 2022, but still contracted 2.1% after the West imposed sanctions in response to Moscow despatching troops to Ukraine in February.

The economy ministry this month estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 2.2% in the first quarter, while the central bank has predicted a 2.3% decline. That follows a 2.7% drop in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Rosstat data.

