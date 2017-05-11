What's new

Russian Deputy Defence Minister meets Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia

1599658456140.png


Today the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Russian Federation Kamrul Ahsan.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields and expressed a mutual disposition to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between the armies and peoples of Russia and Bangladesh.


https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.rus/posts/2741779346064804
 
