Russian Defense Ministry: NATO is preparing for a large-scale and high-intensity conflict with Moscow

NATO mobilized only the rapid reponse force which is roughly around 40.000 because of Russia's increased aggression in the area and one NATO official said that Russia's build up is groundless and dangerously nonesense and a threat towards Europe hence there seems to appear jittery fears in Europe and they have gone silent now because it finally went up for that this issue will not go away and is here to stay and Putin is not playing around his chellenging them for Europe because if they were to exit East Europe it would be stragetic defeat of large scale.



The main collision is due to East Europe not just Ukraine which is just tiny portion but the main flashpoint and real issues steems from NATO in Poland, baltic states and Romania and these places are areas NATO can't and won't withdraw from hence the guraantes send to NATO won't be meet by NATO because they find it unacceptable including the demands to exclude Ukraine from joining them they are citing that Ukraine decides for themselves but overall this is what is increasing the tensions besides Moscow is claiming that the encirclement around Russia is to contain Russia which is correct because NATO wants to protect it's core states which is in the middle section and they need to strengthen their eastern flank against Russia hence NATO has never been under the illisions that there is no threat there while Ukraine including the Georgia incidents verify this.. Russia has also joined China directly making any sort of dialogue even more distance that comes with big hurdles..



Prediction wise I don't think war will occur here but it is clear they are on different paths and their demands are vastly to great to meet each other and Russia is officially part of an axis against the west and for the west Xi's phone call and guaraante to Putin was the last straw that broke the camels back but despite all that no war will occur but what will happen is another DMZ like situation here NATO will start to fortify it's eastern flank and Russia will fortify Belarus and it's western flank the situation will stay tense like this for atleast 2-3 decades this is a new cold war and just like the cold war it lasted approx 47 years but this one could have an endgame or not just like the last time but this one could be more pressing because now China is also included on Russia's side they have a backing meaning Xi has now some sort of stack in Europe's outcome. They were thinking about bringing the fight to China but somehow in a weird circumstance China has brought the fight to them indirectly by simply backing Russia and post that phone call with Xi Putin got even more aggressive and applied more pressure on them. The tables have changed now they are intimidated by going silent and Putin is empowered and the one applying pressure and dictating the pace and you can tell by how confident he is by the papirs he send over saying write on the dotted line or expect tensions that is the actions of someone who is extremely confident and they are not confident he has called their bluff and pressure tactics