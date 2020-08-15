Russian defense firm develops new 9x19mm compact pistol

The Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) demonstrated a new Poloz self-loading compact pistol chambered for 9x19mm rounds and based on the latest 9x21mm Udav army handgun, the Rostec press office reported on Friday.

"This compact model is smaller and lighter than the standard army handgun and can be used as a concealed carry weapon. Its modular design allows replacing the grip without changing the main parts and using various-capacity magazines. It is convenient, reliable and easy to handle, which is extremely important for operational units’ personnel," the press office quoted TsNIITochMash CEO Albert Bakov as saying.

The new pistol is designated for the operational and concealed carry by the personnel of the Interior Ministry and the National Guard, the chief executive specified.

The new pistol has an accuracy firing range of up to 50 meters and can operate in temperatures ranging from minus 50 degrees to plus 50 degrees Celsius. The handgun can fire 9x19mm pistol rounds standard for federal agencies and 9x19mm cartridges with steel-core bullets. The pistol’s magazine can hold 15 or 18 rounds. The weapon has a service life of at least 10,000 shots.

TsNIITochMash is working on the Poloz new pistol as part of the experimental design work launched on its own initiative. The new handgun will be unveiled to the public at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum both on the institute’s display stand in the Rostec demonstration center and in the dynamic show at the shooting range of the Patriot multifunctional firing center.

Rostec announced on August 5 that TsNIITochMash had launched the production of the first batch of the latest 9x21mm Udav self-loading pistol.

The Udav has an effective firing range of 100 meters. The pistol is capable of piercing individual armor vests (including fabric vests) and Type II helmets at a distance of up to 75 meters.