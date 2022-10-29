Russian company Obukhov State Plant plans to produce 1,000 quadcopter drones by the year end | Defense News October 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year despite the international economical sanctions against Russia, the Russian company Obukhov State Plant who is part of the Almaz-Antey Group has launched the mass production of multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to information published by the Russian press agency TASS on October 25, 2022, despite the international economical sanctions against Russia, the Russian company Obukhov State Plant who is part of the Almaz-Antey Group has launched the mass production of multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).The plant plans to produce about 1,000 drones by the yearend, the Almaz-Antey Group’s press office said.“The first 400 items will be assembled in November, and about 1,000 drones are planned to be produced by the end of this year. The project was developed as part of a program to diversify production at enterprises of the military-industrial complex,” the press office said.The drones will have a quadrotor design. They can be operated at strong wind loads and sub-zero temperatures.The sales are planned to be launched before the end of the year. The preliminary cost of a drone is significantly lower than that of foreign-made analogs available on the market, the press office added.“At the same time, work has already begun to improve the airborne platforms in order to equip them with additional capabilities. In 2023, there are plans to expand the range and ramp up the production of UAVs of this type,” the press office added.