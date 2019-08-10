Russian Civil, Cargo and Special Missions Aircrafts

What's new

The Civil, Cargo and Special Missions Aircrafts share a lot of common technologies and especially Special Missions Aircraft being build mostly on the civil aircrafts platforms.

So this is thread for the Russian AWACS, SIGINT, Cargo and Civil aircrafts of all classes. Jets and turbo fun powered.

A bit of history:

The world's first commercial airliner and then became the world's first strategic bomber - S-22 "ILYA Muromets". It was designed by legendary Russian engineer Igor Sikorsky who would give the world many other flying machines throughout the 20th century including helicopters.
1913 year




 
MS-21
The main designer: Yakovlev Design Bureau

The MS-21 is a mid-range Russian jet airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers being developed and to be produced by Irkut and Yakovlev Design Bureau of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) group.

presentation with 3D renders.


Currently status of program is assembling the first flying prototype.


The first public shown in June 2016. The first fly in December 2016. The first serial delivery after trials and certification in 2017-18 year.

To succeed in this highly competitive market, Irkut´s aircraft will have to offer a good performance and a greater fuel efficiency than its competitors. MS-21 will have a lower empty weight, a better aerodynamics and more efficient engines. The company is confident that if the MS-21 can use composites in a way that reduces weight and manufacturing costs.

Production of components such as wings, tail, fuselage components shown in video.

The MS-21 can be powered by the PD-14 and by PW1400G engines. Depend from buyer.
PD-14

PW1400G


cockpit and interior of MS-21




 
The avionics and program software for MS-21 were designed by the KRET corporation. After certification, the avionics can be installed on many jet liners, including modernized SSJ100NG and others aircrafts.







program software test bed



The "Steel Bird" - a test bed for the chassis and others components and mechanisms of the aircraft.



The chassis for MS-21 were designed and build by "Gidromash" company.


A bit later, i'll upload information about MS-21 and others aircrafts :)
 
Sukhoi Super Jet 100
The main designer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
Passenger seats: 108



SSJ100 had been developed in the high international cooperation, currently SSj100 in mass production.



cockpit


Powered by the SAM146 engine which is produced by PowerJet company (a joint venture between Snecma and NPO Saturn)


production of Sam146 engine in Rybinsk.


Final assembling at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur factory.

production video


The future version of SSJ100NG should be designed till the 2020. The main changes is a new PD-10 engine and new avionics.
 
My favourite aircraft.
IL-96

The numbers of passengers: 340-435 seats
Currently mostly used by the government structures, but according to current plans, the modernized IL-96-400 will be produced at least till 2025.
Including air-tanker version Il-96-400TZ.




IL-96 air command HQ
 
Tu-204\214 family and special mission aircrafts on its base.

Tu-214R ELINT and SIGINT aircraft




Tu-204ON "Open Skies"





Tu-214PU Airborne command post


 
The roll-out ceremony of the first modernized Be-200ChS . :yahoo:

Be-200 is a multipurpose amphibious aircraft designed by the Beriev Design bureau.




 
