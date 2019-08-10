Russian Civil, Cargo and Special Missions Aircrafts

ILYA Muromets". It was designed by legendary Russian engineer Igor Sikorsky who would give the world many other flying machines throughout the 20th century including helicopters.

1913 year









The Civil, Cargo and Special Missions Aircrafts share a lot of common technologies and especially Special Missions Aircraft being build mostly on the civil aircrafts platforms.So this is thread for the Russian AWACS, SIGINT, Cargo and Civil aircrafts of all classes. Jets and turbo fun powered.A bit of history:The world's first commercial airliner and then became the world's first strategic bomber - S-22 "