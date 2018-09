KARACHI: Bakulin Motors Group Holding (trade Mark Volgabus), a Russian Buses Manufacturing group, has offered its intention to the Pakistani government to set up its plant in the country to meet the requirement of buses.Bakulin Motors, founded in 1993 in the Vladimir city Volgograd region Russia, is an innovative leader in the Russian bus industry and has advanced technologies and constantly upgrades its product line.In a letter sent to the ministry, the company said, “Nowadays, the company produces a wide range of buses including various classes, urban, suburban, intercity and tourist destination that can be equipped by diesel, gas or electric engine. It said that it has two modern plants with the production capacity of 5000 buses per year”.“The company would like to offer Pakistan to consider a possibility of a partnership between our companies in the sphere of the city and intercity passenger transportation. We are ready to discuss various types of cooperation, including bus procurement and creating a joint production in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the letter said.The company’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Primerov Ivan, in the letter, said, “We are ready to visit Pakistan or to invite Pakistani delegates to visit our plant in Vladimir city to hold negotiations.