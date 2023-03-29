Russian bread factory starts producing drones for Russian military – media. Espreso A bread factory in Tambov, Russia, has started producing drones for the Russian military, and plans to assemble up to 200 UAVs per month

This was reported by Russian media. They claim that employees of the Tambov bread factory have begun assembling drones, and the first 16 UAVs are to be sent to the front in coming days. In total, they plan to assemble up to 200 simple UAVs every month."A workshop has been set aside for the production of quadcopters at the bread factory. The bakery purchases some of the components for the drones, and prints some on a 3D printer. The products manufactured at the plant were named Bekas (Snipe) because the bird of the same name is "a difficult target for a hunter," the media reported.