Forest fire-fighting service agreement

The signing of the Forest fire-fighting service agreement and the aircraft deployment were organized by the United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC powered by Rostec State Corporation) with the assistance of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation and the active support of the State Corporation Rostec Representative Office in Ankara.



The request for help in controlling forest fires in the coming hot season came from Republic Of Turkey Ministry Of Agriculture And Forestry. Be-200 amphibious aircraft with Russian crews will be on duty ready to firefighting actions in the vicinity of Antalya, Izmir and Bodrum for 4 months.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation

«Today we see the first results of constructive cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the field of aviation. According to the results of the agreements between the countries, with the assistance of our Trade Representation in Turkey, which has been at the forefront of the negotiation process throughout the whole period, over the next 4 months we will be able to observe how the planes of the Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex n.a. G.M. Beriev with Russian flight crews will help in the fighting against possible nature disasters in the vicinity of Antalya, Izmir and Bodrum. Russia has unique competencies in the aircraft industry, which allow creating unique aviation complexes. The Be-200 is an amphibious aircraft designed to save people, wildlife, and infrastructure objects. The mission of this multifunctional machine is to be at the forefront, to help in the most difficult situations. We are pleased that our Turkish partners will be able to fully appreciate the potential of this highly efficient technology» – stressed Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Oleg Bocharov.