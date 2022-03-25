Russian Army Says 1,351 Soldiers Killed In Ukraine - I24NEWS Official says 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine

Sergey Bobok/AFPA fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Official says 419,736 civilians were evacuated from UkraineThe Russian army on Friday updated its losses in Ukraine to 1,351 soldiers, while saying that it had evacuated more than 400,000 civilians and condemning Western supplies of weapons to Kyiv.At a Moscow briefing, senior military officials gave the first update on Russian deaths in weeks and said 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine.A senior representative of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, said: "We consider a huge mistake the supplies of arms to Kyiv by Western countries. That prolongs the operation."The statement came a day after US President Joe Biden Biden and allied leaders promised that more military aid for Ukraine is on the way.Seems like they forgot a digit though.