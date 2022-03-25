What's new

Russian army says 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine

Vergennes

Vergennes

f9f3c7d2e4d634346697bc2950a6ddce.jpg

Sergey Bobok/AFPA fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Official says 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine

The Russian army on Friday updated its losses in Ukraine to 1,351 soldiers, while saying that it had evacuated more than 400,000 civilians and condemning Western supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

At a Moscow briefing, senior military officials gave the first update on Russian deaths in weeks and said 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine.

A senior representative of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, said: "We consider a huge mistake the supplies of arms to Kyiv by Western countries. That prolongs the operation."

The statement came a day after US President Joe Biden Biden and allied leaders promised that more military aid for Ukraine is on the way.

Seems like they forgot a digit though.
 
Neither Ukrainian claim is true nor is Russian. The real number is some where between.
 
Neither Ukrainian claim is true nor is Russian. The real number is some where between.
Few days ago the Komsomolskaya Pravda (A pro Kremlin tabloid) has posted a news citing MoD figures that 9,861 Russian soldiers were killed and 16,153 wounded,but had since deleted it and claimed "they were hacked".

There are still tons of bodies Russian army didn't even bother to recover that Ukrainians had to bury them in mass graves.

To add that some soldiers killed on the start of the operation have just begun being buried (so 1 month after the war started!)

The Kremlin sold to the Russians "a special operation" that should have lasted at best two weeks,now imagine how such an outrage it would make if for a "special operation",they announce 10K soldiers killed as of now. It would be a disaster.
 
Few days ago the Komsomolskaya Pravda (A pro Kremlin tabloid) has posted a news citing MoD figures that 9,861 Russian soldiers were killed and 16,153 wounded,but had since deleted it and claimed "they were hacked".

There are still tons of bodies Russian army didn't even bother to recover that Ukrainians had to bury them in mass graves.

To add that some soldiers killed on the start of the operation have just begun being buried (so 1 month after the war started!)
What are the Ukrainian casualties? Any independent sources?
 
Not joking, this DeviantArt account is probably the most up to date Russian POW information I have ever seen, and it has 224 entry....

No way the Russian lost just 1351 men........
 

