Russian Armed Forces Activated in Armenia - Overt Defense. Armenian officials have the movement of Russian forces within Armenia. However, photos show something completely different.

The Russian Armed Forces were recently activated and moved out of their bases in Armenia. Groups of Russian soldiers with the flags of Russian Federations were spotted, taking defensive positions. A 4-thousand strong brigade is present at the 102nd Military Base in Gyumri, which is supported by a 988th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment armed with S-300V and S-125 SAM systems. Additionally, the 3624th Aviation Base located in Gyumri is equipped with a squadron of MiG-29s. At Erebuni airport, Russian Mi-24P, Mi-8MT, and Mi-8SMV helicopters are reportedly present.