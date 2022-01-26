What's new

Russian and Chinese warships carryout navy drills in Arabian Sea as tensions increase around the world over the Ukraine crisis

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,200
-5
84,884
Country
China
Location
China

Russian and Chinese warships carryout navy drills in Arabian Sea as tensions increase around the world over the Ukraine crisis​


RUSSIAN and Chinese warships have been carrying out naval drills in the Arabian sea, as tensions increase around the world over the Ukraine crisis.

Military Might! Russia and China Flex in Joint Naval Drill​

Moscow and Beijing are flexing their maritime muscles amid growing tensions with the West
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

SeaEagle
Chinese and Singaporean Navies Conduct Joint Exercise in the South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
355
SeaEagle
SeaEagle
D
UK to sell Warships to Ukraine and raise tensions in Black Sea
Replies
0
Views
249
Darius77
D
beijingwalker
China’s second Type 055 warship, Lhasa, is combat-ready, state media reports
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
GumNaam
GumNaam
SeaEagle
China, Russia conducts Joint Sea-2021 Naval Exercise in the Sea of Japan
Replies
1
Views
555
Beast
B
Battlion25
In Russia-Ukraine faceoff, both sides stage combat drills
Replies
10
Views
383
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom