beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 43,200
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Russian and Chinese warships carryout navy drills in Arabian Sea as tensions increase around the world over the Ukraine crisis
RUSSIAN and Chinese warships have been carrying out naval drills in the Arabian sea, as tensions increase around the world over the Ukraine crisis.
Military Might! Russia and China Flex in Joint Naval DrillMoscow and Beijing are flexing their maritime muscles amid growing tensions with the West
Last edited: