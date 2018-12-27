What's new

Russian Ambassador calls on COAS

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,165
84
57,098
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Russian Ambassador calls on COAS


His Excellency Danila V. Ganich, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Thursday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation and Afghan Peace Process were discussed. COAS said that Peace in Afghanistan is a common goal.

Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries. COAS appreciated the recent visit of Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at a higher level.

The Russian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.

Russian Ambassador calls on COAS (24newshd.tv)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Russian Ambassador confers medals of bravery and valour to Pakistan Army officers and soldiers
Replies
2
Views
952
GHALIB
GHALIB
Shahzaz ud din
What did Imran Khan tell US Ambassador in first meeting?
Replies
4
Views
854
IceCold
IceCold
RangeMaster
Diamer Bhasha Dam gets an international construction offer?
Replies
2
Views
1K
Kabira
Kabira
BHarwana
COAS for stronger military ties with Russia
Replies
1
Views
592
Hawkeye71
H
Yankee-stani
PM Modi ‘Supping with Xi and Hugging Trump’ Has Fetched India Little
Replies
3
Views
416
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom