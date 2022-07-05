Russian Air Force receives first Su-34M front-line bombers Russian Air Force receives first Su-34M front-line bombers

As the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District reported on July 4, 2022, the bomber component of the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Eastern Military District, stationed in the Khabarovsk Territory, received several new modernized Su-34M multipurpose bombers at the end of June. At present, the aircraft have been put into operation and are used by pilots for their intended purpose of training flights.Russia is developing two new versions of the aircraft: one for electronic warfare (L700 Tarantul ECM pod can provide electronic cover for a group of aircraft) and one for Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The Su-34M modernized version features a new electro-optical infrared targeting pod, a Kopyo-DL rearward-facing radar that can warn the pilots if missiles are approaching, combined with automatic deployment of countermeasures and jamming. The modernization of the Su-34 includes updating the electronic system, installing high-precision weapons and a set of several hanging containers with reconnaissance equipment.According to bmpd, the delivery reported in June 2022 presumably concerns four Su-34M front-line bombers of the new production at the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov (NAZ named after V.P. Chkalov) - a branch of Sukhoi PJSC, as part of the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 303rd Mixed Aviation Division 11- the Red Banner. These are the first Su-34s built by NAZ in 2022 and received this year by the Russian Aerospace Forces. Maiden flights of these new aircraft (without tail numbers) have been observed in Novosibirsk since March 2022.Presumably, the second – and latest – batch of Su-34M aircraft (from 5th to 8th) has been produced by NAZ under a new three-year contract concluded in June 2020 by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with PJSC United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC) for the construction of 24 modernized Su-34M bombers. Apparently, these bombers bear serial numbers from 12-05 to 12-08. With the delivery of these aircraft, the total number of Su-34s built is 147 units, including 7 experimental and pre-production aircraft.The first four Su-34M aircraft under this contract were manufactured by NAZ in 2021 and transferred to the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment in Khurba in November 2021, bmpd writes. Earlier, the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment in Khurba received 26 Su-34 jets in 2016-2017, with which two squadrons of the regiment were equipped (two of these Su-34s were lost in a collision on January 18, 2019, over the Tatar Strait). The third squadron of the regiment retained the Su-24M2 front-line bombers, transferred to it during rearmament from two other squadrons. The Su-34M is now entering service with the third squadron to replace the Su-24M2, and, apparently, the process of completely re-equipping the 277th regiment with Su-34 aircraft is underway. Su-34 bombers of the 277th Bomber Aviation Regiment take part in the war against Ukraine, bmpd reports.MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS-DEFENSE/. Russia has exported close to 700 Su-27/Su-30 aircraft since 2000. In 2021, the portfolio of orders received new contracts for Su-30SM,” Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told TASS. In the past years, the share of combat aircraft in total arms trade comprised 40-50 percent and today exceeds the figure, he added.“Air supremacy is a key factor in any standoff. Therefore, we pay much attention to the design of new prospective platforms. Su-27 was a breakthrough aircraft and the predecessor of a whole family of outstanding jets: Su-30, Su-34, and Su-35. Today they comprise the backbone of the Russian Aerospace Forces and daily perform successful missions in complicated conditions. They are a vivid demonstration of our technological capabilities,” First Deputy CEO of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov said.