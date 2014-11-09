What's new

Russian Air Force. Photos & Videos & Discussion

Mod, please sticky this thread. I think, we should have separated thread for the Russian Air force.
Some recent photos.
NVIEK2s.jpg
OowIORh.jpg
oHBsTfu.jpg
5CxW419.jpg
 
Second Tu-214R SIGINT & Electronic warfare aircraft join to trials. Tu-214R will replace all Il-20 aircrafts.
07.11.2014_image_2116.jpg
 
Tests of the new missiles for PAK-FA in its final stage!

(Google translate, can't find a source in English)

November 12, AEX.RU - Corporation "Tactical Missiles" (TEV) completes the state tests Kh-58USHK placemen inside the fuselage, designed to equip the Russian perspective frontline aviation complex (PAK FA).

This was announced at the international air show in China CEO Boris Obnosov TRV. "This is absolutely the newest product that has nothing in common with the old Kh-58, except for the index: it is twice shorter than the Kh-58, equipped with a completely different homing. Just now finishing its state tests, including test launches with experimental aircraft T-50 ", - he said.

According to the head of the corporation, the PAK FA "is the only Russian platform, equipped with anti-radar missiles ." But it can be mounted on the external hardpoints, said Obnosov.

Also, the corporation continues to successfully work on the X-74M2 - another new missile, "designed to equip fighter T-50 in the first stage," he said. "At the PAK FA will be completely new weapons, - said General Director of TRV. - We present here only our new rocket, but not all. "

http://www.aex.ru/news/2014/11/12/126560/

and some recent photos of PAK-FA by Berkut.
0_f3c6d_8a007684_orig.jpg
0_f3f38_4e922ac1_orig.jpg
 
IL-76MD-90A completed its testing program!

The Il-76MD-90A is created on the basis of mass production Il-76MD aircraft for the purposes of further improvement of this type of aircraft and extension of its transportation capacity by way of modernizing the wing and installing more powerful, economical and quiet PS-90A-76engines, instead of D-30KP-2 engines.

Il-76MD-90A is meant for parachuting and landing of military personnel, military equipment, cargoes, fuel and containers.

Modified Il-76MD-90A aircraft complies with standards for noise level determined by requirements of Appendix 16 Chapter 4 of ICAO standards, and for emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere. All this, along with the opportunities for aircraft navigation by RNP-1 requirements allowed for expanding the flight geography of Il-76MD-90A both in local and international airlines.

The cockpit and flying equipment have been completely modernized.The aircraft makes use of the modern digital flying and navigation instruments. The pilots’ dashboard includes six multifunctional digital displays representing all information required to fly the plane. The flight navigator’s workplace is equipped with a multifunctional indicator that enables presentation of navigation data. Thus, the aircraft design implements the so-called glass cockpit, which allows reducing the stress on the crew and improves flight safety.

All works in modernization of the aircraft, from early designing to manufacturing a flight model, have been conducted in a digital form with the use of modern computer systems. All design technology documents for the aircraft has been digitalized completely and launched into mass production using modern digital technologies.
c7ae7a14b0f62139a580992fd95bb85a.JPG
 
Ka-52 looks cool. Is there any other attack helicopter whose landing gear retracts like Ka-52 does?
 
