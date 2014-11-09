Russian Air Force. Photos & Videos & Discussion

Tests of the new missiles for PAK-FA in its final stage!
(Google translate, can't find a source in English)
November 12, AEX.RU - Corporation "Tactical Missiles" (TEV) completes the state tests Kh-58USHK placemen inside the fuselage, designed to equip the Russian perspective frontline aviation complex (PAK FA).
This was announced at the international air show in China CEO Boris Obnosov TRV. "This is absolutely the newest product that has nothing in common with the old Kh-58, except for the index: it is twice shorter than the Kh-58, equipped with a completely different homing. Just now finishing its state tests, including test launches with experimental aircraft T-50
", - he said.
According to the head of the corporation, the PAK FA "is the only Russian platform, equipped with anti-radar missiles ." But it can be mounted on the external hardpoints, said Obnosov.
Also, the corporation continues to successfully work on the X-74M2 - another new missile, "designed to equip fighter T-50 in the first stage," he said. "At the PAK FA will be completely new weapons, - said General Director of TRV. - We present here only our new rocket, but not all. "
http://www.aex.ru/news/2014/11/12/126560/
and some recent photos of PAK-FA by Berkut.