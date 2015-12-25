Russian Air Defence Systems. Photos & Videos & Discussion

I think there should be separated thread for the best Air Defence Systems in the world. Feel free to ask your questions. From MANPADS to Hyper sonic MIRV interceptors. Short-Range systems: MANPAD "Verba" Combat altitude from 10m up to 5000m. Combat range 6400m. Witch additional radar complex detection range increased up to 40km. Some video of training Sosna - is a highly mobile, visually aimed, optical/infrared/radar-guided, all-weather, short-range SAM system. Can be installed at many types of chassis. In the near future it's will be installed at Kurganets-25 chassis. Middle range: TOR-M2U Pantsir-S1 BUK-M3 S-350 "Vityaz"