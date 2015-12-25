/ Register

  Friday, August 24, 2018

Russian Air Defence Systems. Photos & Videos & Discussion

Discussion in 'Russian Defence Forum' started by Barmaley, Dec 25, 2015.

    I think there should be separated thread for the best Air Defence Systems in the world.:-)

    Feel free to ask your questions.

    From MANPADS to Hyper sonic MIRV interceptors.

    Short-Range systems:

    MANPAD "Verba"
    Combat altitude from 10m up to 5000m.
    Combat range 6400m.
    [​IMG]

    Witch additional radar complex detection range increased up to 40km.

    [​IMG]
    Some video of training



    Sosna - is a highly mobile, visually aimed, optical/infrared/radar-guided, all-weather, short-range SAM system. Can be installed at many types of chassis. In the near future it's will be installed at Kurganets-25 chassis.
    [​IMG]


    Middle range:

    TOR-M2U
    [​IMG]

    Pantsir-S1
    [​IMG]

    BUK-M3

    [​IMG]

    S-350 "Vityaz"
    [​IMG]
     
    Long-range systems:

    S-300V4:
    Detection range up to 600km
    Combat range up to 400km
    [​IMG]

    S-400 "Triumph"
    Detection range up to 600km
    Combat range up to 400km
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    S-500 "Prometheus"

    (estimate):
    Detection range 800km
    Combat range 600km
    Serial production will begins in 2016. 10 regiment will be delivered till 2020.
    [​IMG]


    A-235 "Anti-ballistic missile system" a replacement for silo based A-135 system(the most faster rocket in the world).
    [​IMG]

    I guess, the launch will be similar:
     
    Last edited: Dec 25, 2015
    Tor-M2U firing in movement.
     
    @Barmaley can you tag me when you put somthing up bud. cheers
     
    New cutting-edge missile designed to Buk-M3 air defense systems — Russian defense ministry
    Also, an advanced man-portable air-defence system protected from of the newest interfering systems, including laser ones, is being created for Russia's Defence Ministry
    MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A new cutting-edge missile has been created for the Buk-M3 medium-range air defense missile system, Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov, the commander of Russia’s air defense troops, told the Russian News Service on Saturday. "The self-propelled system’s transport and firing boxes are designed to hold six missiles. Missiles are more compact but are more precise and capable of flying longer distances. So, it can be called a new unique missile capable of efficiently hitting air targets," he said. He said the capacity of the new missile system had been boosted by 1.5 times as it is capable of holding six missiles instead of four. Earlier, a source in Russia’s defense ministry told TASS the Buk-M3 missile systems would be included into the Russia army’ inventory before the end of 2016 and would arrive to the army starting from 2016. The Buk-M3 system is superior to the S-300 air defense missile system by a number of characteristics, including the kill probability. The Buk-M3 system has a range of 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), which is 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) more compared to previous versions of the Buk antiaircraft missile system. The Buk-M3 has a maximum firing altitude of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles). Advanced MANPAD Also, an advanced man-portable air-defence system (MANPAD) protected from of the newest interfering systems, including laser ones, is being created for Russia's Defence Ministry. "There has been done the blueprint needed for creation of the state-of-the-art MANPAD which will be supplied (to the army) in a few years and which will be protected from those interfering systems that have been just designed and gone into service in the world's leading countries, including protection from laser interference," Leonov said.

    TASS: Military & Defense - New cutting-edge missile designed to Buk-M3 air defense systems — Russian defense ministry
     
    S-400
    S-400.jpg
     
    Just cool footage from S-300 exercise
     
    i have a question is S-400, S-350, S-500 phasing out certain S-300 variants or the entire S-300 series?
     
    I guess so. Some of S-300 versions which is getting out from service from the Russian Air Defence Forces are going to Kazakhstan Army and others CSTO members as military aid. They are integrated in common CSTO air defence system.
     
    S-300VM during a exercise in western military district
    S-300VM.jpg

    S-350
    vityaz.jpg
     
    TOR-M2U
    TOR-M2U.jpg
    Tunguska SPAAG
    Tunguska.jpg
    Pantsir S1
    Pantsir S1.jpg

    S-300
    S-300.jpg
     
    Pantsir S1
    Pantsir S1.jpg
    S-300
    S-300.jpg
     
    Exceptional thread.. Russian AD systems rock.. The collection of pictures here is amazing...
    Cheers to all
     
    There is replacement for Tunguska currently under development.

    ZAK-57 - a highly mobile vehicles with 57mm autocannon can fire both unmanned and guided shells.
    Created to fight both air and ground threats.

    [​IMG]
     
    Awesome, i heard the Pantsir S1 was to replace the Tunguska but thanks for the new info bro
     
