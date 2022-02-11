What's new

Russian aggression towards Ukraine could jeopardise Indo-Pacific stability, says US after Quad meeting

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,439
0
17,918
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press availability at the Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022


Daniel Hurst in Canberra

The stability of the Indo-Pacific will also be in danger if Russia is allowed to threaten Ukraine with impunity, the US secretary of state has warned during a visit to Australia.
Antony Blinken said on Friday there were “very troubling signs of Russian escalation”, adding: “We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time – and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics.”

He said the US would continue to draw down its embassy in Kyiv and reiterated calls for any American citizens who remain in Ukraine to leave immediately, following Joe Biden’s comment that “things could go crazy quickly”.

After joining with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts for a meeting of the Quad in Melbourne, Blinken made the case that allowing Russia to further invade Ukraine would have far wider consequences and could embolden other countries, such as China, to pursue military aggression.

Australian defence minister Peter Dutton
Peter Dutton labels Vladimir Putin an ageing dictator who is becoming ‘more irrational’
Read more

Russia, he said, was challenging the principles that “one country can’t simply change the borders of another by force” or “dictate to another its choices, its policies, with whom it will associate”.
“If we allow those principles to be challenged with impunity, even if it’s half the world away in Europe, that will have an impact here as well – others are watching,” Blinken told reporters.

“Others are looking to all of us to see how we respond. So that’s why it’s so important that we have this solidarity: that we do everything possible, through diplomacy, to try to avert a conflict and prevent aggression – but equally, to be resolute if Russia renews its aggression.”
Russia has accused the west of ignoring its requests for security guarantees, including an assurance that Ukraine never join Nato.

Blinken was in Melbourne for a meeting with foreign ministers of the Quad, an increasingly active diplomatic grouping that is viewed warily by China, which sees it as an effort to contain its influence.
The meeting comes a week after China’s Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin of Russia signed a joint statement calling on the west to “abandon the ideologised approaches of the cold war”, as the two leaders showcased their warming relationship in Beijing at the start of the Winter Olympics.

www.theguardian.com

Russian aggression towards Ukraine could jeopardise Indo-Pacific stability, says US after Quad meeting

US secretary of state Antony Blinken says Russia’s actions could embolden other countries to pursue military aggression
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
370
-3
289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Viet said:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press availability at the Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022


Daniel Hurst in Canberra

The stability of the Indo-Pacific will also be in danger if Russia is allowed to threaten Ukraine with impunity, the US secretary of state has warned during a visit to Australia.
Antony Blinken said on Friday there were “very troubling signs of Russian escalation”, adding: “We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time – and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics.”

He said the US would continue to draw down its embassy in Kyiv and reiterated calls for any American citizens who remain in Ukraine to leave immediately, following Joe Biden’s comment that “things could go crazy quickly”.

After joining with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts for a meeting of the Quad in Melbourne, Blinken made the case that allowing Russia to further invade Ukraine would have far wider consequences and could embolden other countries, such as China, to pursue military aggression.

Australian defence minister Peter Dutton
Peter Dutton labels Vladimir Putin an ageing dictator who is becoming ‘more irrational’
Read more

Russia, he said, was challenging the principles that “one country can’t simply change the borders of another by force” or “dictate to another its choices, its policies, with whom it will associate”.
“If we allow those principles to be challenged with impunity, even if it’s half the world away in Europe, that will have an impact here as well – others are watching,” Blinken told reporters.

“Others are looking to all of us to see how we respond. So that’s why it’s so important that we have this solidarity: that we do everything possible, through diplomacy, to try to avert a conflict and prevent aggression – but equally, to be resolute if Russia renews its aggression.”
Russia has accused the west of ignoring its requests for security guarantees, including an assurance that Ukraine never join Nato.

Blinken was in Melbourne for a meeting with foreign ministers of the Quad, an increasingly active diplomatic grouping that is viewed warily by China, which sees it as an effort to contain its influence.
The meeting comes a week after China’s Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin of Russia signed a joint statement calling on the west to “abandon the ideologised approaches of the cold war”, as the two leaders showcased their warming relationship in Beijing at the start of the Winter Olympics.

www.theguardian.com

Russian aggression towards Ukraine could jeopardise Indo-Pacific stability, says US after Quad meeting

US secretary of state Antony Blinken says Russia’s actions could embolden other countries to pursue military aggression
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Click to expand...


Meaning US does not have capacity to fight on multiple fronts simultaneously
  1. Russia attacks Ukraine
  2. China attacks Taiwan
  3. Pakistan attacks India
 
M

mourning sage

FULL MEMBER
Jun 29, 2010
550
0
611
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
This is what a bipolar world looks like Mr. Blinken. Open your eyes to a world where the US is no longer the only superpower.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
U.S. warns Chinese firms against helping Russia against potential Ukraine sanctions
Replies
12
Views
420
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Indos
Blinken to Make First SE Asia Visit as US Makes Region a Priority
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
Sudarshan
Quad special forces to wargame off Guam in Indo-Pacific
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
RangeMaster
RangeMaster
Battlion25
A “severe” verbal altercation between Blinken and Lavrov over Ukraine (Stockholm meeting)
Replies
1
Views
309
TNT
TNT
Titanium100
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone
Replies
0
Views
123
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom