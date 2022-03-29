What's new

Russian Affiliated State Media - There is regime change operation going on in Pakistan

regime change.jpg
 
jamahir said:
@fitpOsitive @Mentee @Irfan Baloch @Goenitz @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui, is this attempt because of the current Pakistan government getting close to Russia other than being ally of China ? Isn't there a delegation to Russia soon ?

You got to ask yourself how many deals have been made with Russia in last 4 years? Have they become our strategic partners? Do we have a trade surplus with them?
You will know the answer right away that this regime change is a smoke screen only.
 
Vapnope said:
You got to ask yourself how many deals have been made with Russia in last 4 years? Have they become our strategic partners? Do we have a trade surplus with them?
You will know the answer right away that this regime change is a smoke screen only.

US actively pre-empts things, and this is a an example of that.
 
jamahir said:
@fitpOsitive @Mentee @Irfan Baloch @Goenitz @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui, is this attempt because of the current Pakistan government getting close to Russia other than being ally of China ? Isn't there a delegation to Russia soon ?

That's exactly the reason behind it. Pakistan's 1st PM Liaqat Ali Khan was martyred as he was soon going to visit the Soviet Union after visiting the US. Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto got kicked out and subsequently killed because he got way out of control and tried to warm up the relations between Pakistan and the Soviet Union. The presence Pakistan steel mill is it's prove. General Zia ul Haq wasn't an ideal person to be dictated, he grew much more powerful and beyond the control of the international establishment so he was martyred, blew into pieces with US officials onboard too. If history teaches us something then US is a pioneer in regime changes and assassinations of those who doesn't fall in line, just not in the case of Pakistan only but everywhere. Middle East suffered the most from these regime controlling Ops.
 
Vapnope said:
You got to ask yourself how many deals have been made with Russia in last 4 years? Have they become our strategic partners? Do we have a trade surplus with them?
You will know the answer right away that this regime change is a smoke screen only.


Smoke screen towards what end ?

fitpOsitive said:
Regime change or not. In any case, "the agents" have no respect anymore. Imran rahyga tu woh Mary jaingy, Nawaz aagaya tu woh Mary jaingy.
Russia doesn't have anything new for telling us.


I will say that if Nawaz comes as PM he won't become close to Russia. He will pivot Pakistan back towards the Western bloc.

The Terminator said:
That's exactly the reason behind it. Pakistan's 1st PM Liaqat Ali Khan was martyred as he was soon going to visit the Soviet Union after visiting the US. Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto got kicked out and subsequently killed because he got way out of control and tried to warm up the relations between Pakistan and the Soviet Union. The presence Pakistan steel mill is it's prove. General Zia ul Haq wasn't an ideal person to be dictated, he grew much more powerful and beyond the control of the international establishment so he was martyred, blew into pieces with US officials onboard too. If history teaches us something then US is a pioneer in regime changes and assassinations of those who doesn't fall in line, just not in the case of Pakistan only but everywhere. Middle East suffered the most from these regime controlling Ops.


I will agree to most of your post. Where I don't agree is about Zia ul Haq. He was deep in with the Western establishment and as you know he was killed on a plane which had two senior American officials accompanying. I conjecture that if the plane was sabotaged then the sabotage was done by Pakistani Socialists and Communists whose elements were fighting against Zia's thugs on the streets and in the college campuses and Zia had jailed and tortured Socialists and Communists. I quote my thread from 2015 which is about how the Indian establishment under prime minister Rajiv Gandhi would have helped Zia get back into power in case he was overthrown by Pakistani Socialists and Communists. Rajiv Gandhi didn't want Pakistan to become yet another South Asian country to become Communist after Afghanistan because he probably thought that such an event would enthuse the Indian Communists and some of the public to call for Communist governance in India. I quote the OP :
Washington: Contradicting perceived proximity to the Soviet Union in the Cold War era, India under the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had toyed with the idea of supporting anti-Russian civilian groups in Pakistan if the then Zia regime was thrown out by Moscow, a recent declassified CIA document has claimed.

According to CIA documents of the era, which were recently declassified and posted on the CIA website under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which is similar to India's Right to Information Act, Gandhi wanted non-interference from both the United States and the then USSR. "Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi would like both the USSR and the United States to end their involvement in South Asia," noted the 31-page CIA document titled 'The Soviet Presence in Afghanistan: Implications for the Regional Powers and the US'.

While taking note of the historic India-USSR relationship in particular in the defence field, the CIA report of April 1985 noted that India is likely to become increasingly concerned about long-range Soviet intentions in the region and could find itself moving towards confrontation with the Soviets if Pakistan was effectively neutralised.

"New Delhi regards Pakistan as a strategic buffer against the USSR and would oppose Moscow's effort to dominate Pakistan. New Delhi and Moscow would find themselves supporting rival factions within Pakistan," said the report, according to which Moscow had plans to change the regime in Pakistan and extend its influence beyond Afghanistan. In that case, the report said, "The Indians would seek to significantly reduce their dependence on Moscow and reorder their strategic relationship with the USSR, the United States and China if they perceived Soviet ambitions as extending beyond Afghanistan toward the subcontinent."

According to the report, the Soviets tried to heighten India's suspicion about Pakistan's intentions and its security relationship with the US in order to foster Indo-Pakistani tensions and heighten New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow. "In Soviet view, conflict between India and Pakistan would work toward solving Moscow's Afghan problem and would give Moscow opportunities to strengthen its position in South Asia," the report said.

"If (Gen) Zia (Ul Haq) regime were to fall, the Indians might try to prevent Soviet attempt to dominate Pakistan by supporting rival Pakistani political factions, Soviet military moves against an already neutralised Pakistan could even result in military confrontation with India," it added.

Six months later when Gandhi was planning to meet General Zia on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the CIA analyzed that the then Indian Prime Minister, despite his strong public views on Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, was unlikely to push him hard on it. "Gandhi is unlikely to push Zia hard about the Pakistani nuclear program, although he probably will at least mention his continuing concern," noted the top secret CIA document dated October 21, 1985.

"For his part, Zia is also likely to propose ideas on ways to improve the bilateral relationship. He may suggest regular high-level diplomatic talks in addition to the formal Joint Commission sessions that focuses on trade, communications and cultural exchanges," the report said. "Zia may also solicit Gandhi's views on whether as the Pakistanis believe the Soviets are becoming serious about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan," it said.
Click to expand...
 
US needs a Nawaz Sharif like person on the seat who adheres to the dictation of the US and bows in front of India. Currently India is the top most pawn in the region for the US chessboard pieces. India should be strong enough to contain and engage China and US wants to neutralize all other distractions for the Indian Govt. So Pakistan would have friendly relations and trade relations with India then regardless of situation on borders and Kashmir issue.

Due to IK's firm stance and China's growing influence, US is rapidly becoming irrelevant in mainland Asia from the Baltics to the Arabian Sea and to the Red Sea. They desperately need to bounce back in the region and Pakistan could be their easiest way to get back into the business as usual. Because Pakistan had provided them that crucial passage in past decades too. If China succeeds in pulling off some deals it's currently negotiating, the US would loose it's only tool of influence left in shape of sanctions, embargoes and US Dollar global domination. Russia, China and other regional players combined have the potential to turn the tables on US now if it doesn't stop bullying everyone else immediately. The cold war is getting into it's turbo phase quite quickly because US can't afford to wait and China can just sit back for decades and watch US loosing the game.

So evidently as a country situated on the crossroads of great world powers we are caught in the cross firing between the two giants, and would have to endure it howsoever.
 
@jamahir This is more to do with internal struggle and king makers looking away from incumbent setup. It is hilarious to think that someone (US) will send a threat in open words that too on a piece of paper when they have other more sophisticated not traceable means available to them.
 
jamahir said:
Smoke screen towards what end ?



I will say that if Nawaz comes as PM he won't become close to Russia. He will pivot Pakistan back towards the Western bloc.



I will agree to most of your post. Where I don't agree is about Zia ul Haq. He was deep in with the Western establishment and as you know he was killed on a plane which had two senior American officials accompanying. I conjecture that if the plane was sabotaged then the sabotage was done by Pakistani Socialists and Communists whose elements were fighting against Zia's thugs on the streets and in the college campuses and Zia had jailed and tortured Socialists and Communists. I quote my thread from 2015 which is about how the Indian establishment under prime minister Rajiv Gandhi would have helped Zia get back into power in case he was overthrown by Pakistani Socialists and Communists. Rajiv Gandhi didn't want Pakistan to become yet another South Asian country to become Communist after Afghanistan because he probably thought that such an event would enthuse the Indian Communists and some of the public to call for Communist governance in India. I quote the OP :

No Nawaz would pivot towards India and would recognize India as a major power in the region as Arabs were recently forced to do publicly towards the Israel in that region. We would see better ties and personal visits between sharifs and the modi regime, normalization of the relationships, trade and access granted to India for central Asia through Pakistan at the cost of National Security of the Pakistan. All in trying to encircle China from all sides.
 
Pakistan's recent steps towards Russia are of strategic importance. Having trade deals with Russia. Inviting Russia to invest billions in Pakistan especially in gas pipeline and steel Mill projects, regional connectivity, defense cooperation and joint exercises. That's a comprehensive partnership not just a one of transactional deal. China, Russia and Pakistan engaged in multiple diplomatic platforms of regional cooperation and the central Asian states also taking part in it points towards a major strategic shift. Russian President recently speaking in favor of Muslim's sentiments towards the sanctity of the great Islamic religious figure is not just a coincident. Turkey as a key NATO ally has maintained it's unique stance towards Russia too. So the whole region's situation is fluid now a days.
 

