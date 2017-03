Russian Aerostats radar will be fitted with Israeli SPYDER missiles to give India an edge on the border with Pakistan



New Delhi (Sputnik) — Russian Aerostats radar is back to give Indian armed forces the teeth along India’s border with Pakistan. In the major overhaul of obsolete air defense system along the border, the Russian system will be deployed with Israeli SPYDER air defense missile this year.







Defense sources told Sputnik delivery of Russian Aerostats radar is expected to start in a few months and will be fitted with Israeli EL/M-2083 early-warning radars. India will replace its age-old air defense system at six air bases and some other critical locations along western border with SPYDER, which will replace Soviet-era OSA-AKM and ZRK-BD Strela-10M