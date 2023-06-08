What's new

Russia won't interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy

Black_cats

Russia won't interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy

BANGLADESH

UNB
08 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:43 pm


Russia won't interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy


Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky has reiterated his country's non-interference approach and hoped that the upcoming national election in Bangladesh be free and fair as per aspirations of Bangladesh.

"As I said before, we don't comment on your country's internal affairs," he said. The Ambassador also referred to recently held elections in Gazipur.

The Russian Ambassador made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists at Chattogram Press Club on Thursday afternoon.

The envoy also said there is a "wise leadership" in place in Bangladesh.

Responding to another question regarding the US sanctions, the envoy said," We don't recognise any sanctions imposed unilaterally by any country. We only recognise sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council."

He termed such "unilateral sanctions" as illegal, and he said Russia does not comment on any relations with any country.

Russia won't interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky has reiterated his country's non-interference approach and hoped that the upcoming national election in Bangladesh be free and fair as per aspirations of Bangladesh. "As I said before, we don't comment on your country's internal affairs," he said.
saif

Since when Russia has become so influential in Bangladesh's domestic politics?
 

