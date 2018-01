Beside the Arms/weapons, recent Pakistan-Russia engagement, growing ties and mutual understandings w.r.t. several regional issues; speaks volume of relations between both countries especially since Trump threatened Pakistan. Also, it is acknowledged that Pakistan plays a major role for peace and stability of the region and a major party for Afghanistan peace that US cannot ignore nor can threaten as such with any kind of containment.



Pakistan actively countered usual Indian propaganda that Delhi was off the opinion as such that close India-US ties will limit Islamabad merely to China or couple of countries. Current strategy and US threats actually work together for our aim to move forward, deny any external influence as well as interference in this region but also provides us more close relations with China, Russia, Turkiye, Iran and other nations.



Not just the pressure is being denied but Pakistan is having more advantages of friendship with regional powers as compare to past. Surely, our current standing and alliance is based upon betterment of region and all the nations unlike any ambition to contain anyone that actually fails miserably every time.

