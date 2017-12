Russia will provide a war plan to Pakistan soon, President Putin will visit: Consulate general

Yes it can be said about Attack Helis that we are already gearing up to have them. However, Pakistan Russia relations are growing further & stronger than before as per rapid change in geo-politics especially ISIS entry into Afghanistan which is another plan. Current regional powers China-Russia-Pakistan & Iran sees the writing on the wall hence, a mutual yet combined strategy is needed to tackle down the threat before it is too late like what happened in Iraq, Syria and now Afghanistan.



India is already in D.C camp so also is working day & night to counter Pakistan & China which is impossible for him alone hence, the same is exploited by US with similar agenda yet two further rivals as Russia & Iran to be contained which makes US-India mutual strategy and need as well based upon their grudge and enmity against these mentioned nations.



Moscow does understand what is really happening as so China and us as well, therefore, active and more intelligent strategy is being worked out or needed to be to counter growing threat in neighborhood which is going to flame the whole region if not taken down in time.

