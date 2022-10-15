What's new

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes” Know why Elon Musk said this

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,710
-12
93,829
Country
China
Location
China

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes” Know why Elon Musk said this​

October 15, 2022
By Writer Smith

Strong points​

Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine​

He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong.​

Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes​


Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, often makes headlines for his statements and social media posts. Recently, he gave his suggestions for solving the Russian-Ukrainian war and the China-Taiwanese dispute, which most people found strange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even strongly criticized Musk’s suggestion, describing him as a man of indirect duality, who seems to stand with Ukraine and sometimes Russia. Musk’s suggestion to resolve the China-Taiwanese dispute was also more in Beijing’s interest and against Taipei. Now he has glorified Russia’s nuclear power in his conversation with a user named Alex on Twitter.

Elon Musk wrote in his reply during a conversation with the Twitter account @ajtourville: “Surely no sane person would start a nuclear war?” But the problem with this argument is that if we were dealing with intelligent people, there would have been no war anywhere in the world. He further wrote, “Russia has the capability to completely destroy America and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes. America and Europe also have similar nuclear capabilities. The surprising thing is that a large number of people do not know this fact. Of course, it would be madness to use nuclear weapons, but to be in this situation is also madness. In fact, Elon Musk made this statement when news broke that NATO will be wielding nuclear weapons starting Monday.

Elon-Musk-2.jpg


According to the Reuters news agency, at a recent press conference held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any remorse over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he also warned that if NATO forces joined this war on Ukraine’s behalf, then “global catastrophe” would be certain. Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied having direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he tweeted a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said he only met Putin once, on the issue related to space science. Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremer said he spoke to Elon Musk – who met Vladimir Putin – two weeks ago. According to Bremer, Musk told him that Putin was ready to end the war. For this, he set conditions.

A few days ago, Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO had formulated several ideas to resolve the dispute and asked his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on them. One of his options was to justify “the formal annexation of Crimea by Russia”. Criticizing his Twitter poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared a poll from his official Twitter account, in which he gave his followers two options to vote “yes” and “no” with a question. Zelensky asked: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”


AMERICA

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes”… Know why Elon Musk said this​

39358db4ae1d9d758e217f95b0c6017c

Published
59 mins ago
on
October 15, 2022
By
Writer Smith

Strong points​


Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine​

He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong.​

Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes​



Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, often makes headlines for his statements and social media posts. Recently, he gave his suggestions for solving the Russian-Ukrainian war and the China-Taiwanese dispute, which most people found strange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even strongly criticized Musk’s suggestion, describing him as a man of indirect duality, who seems to stand with Ukraine and sometimes Russia. Musk’s suggestion to resolve the China-Taiwanese dispute was also more in Beijing’s interest and against Taipei. Now he has glorified Russia’s nuclear power in his conversation with a user named Alex on Twitter.
Elon Musk wrote in his reply during a conversation with the Twitter account @ajtourville: “Surely no sane person would start a nuclear war?” But the problem with this argument is that if we were dealing with intelligent people, there would have been no war anywhere in the world. He further wrote, “Russia has the capability to completely destroy America and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes. America and Europe also have similar nuclear capabilities. The surprising thing is that a large number of people do not know this fact. Of course, it would be madness to use nuclear weapons, but to be in this situation is also madness. In fact, Elon Musk made this statement when news broke that NATO will be wielding nuclear weapons starting Monday.
Elon Musk

According to the Reuters news agency, at a recent press conference held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any remorse over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he also warned that if NATO forces joined this war on Ukraine’s behalf, then “global catastrophe” would be certain. Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied having direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he tweeted a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said he only met Putin once, on the issue related to space science. Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremer said he spoke to Elon Musk – who met Vladimir Putin – two weeks ago. According to Bremer, Musk told him that Putin was ready to end the war. For this, he set conditions.
Read also: After Russia-Ukraine, Elon Musk has now suggested a way to resolve the China-Taiwan dispute, know what he said

A few days ago, Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO had formulated several ideas to resolve the dispute and asked his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on them. One of his options was to justify “the formal annexation of Crimea by Russia”. Criticizing his Twitter poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared a poll from his official Twitter account, in which he gave his followers two options to vote “yes” and “no” with a question. Zelensky asked: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”

Similarly, Musk suggested resolving the China-Taiwan dispute, saying Taiwan could become a special administrative region of China, like Hong Kong. Both China and Taiwan had expressed anger at the statement. Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Huang Sai-lin said Elon Musk’s remarks not only violate our national sovereignty, but also harm democracy. Huang said, “Musk is not condemning the misconduct of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but rather abandoning Taiwan independence to fulfill the ambitions of the invading authoritarian regimes. At the same time, Chinese state-controlled media published the article titled “Musk’s Stepping Out of Limits on China-Taiwan Issue, Foreign Ministry Response”. It is reported that at a regular press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded to Musk’s “inappropriate” statement. Mao said, “Taiwan is China’s internal problem and we will completely eliminate interference from foreign powers in this matter.

news84media.com

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes”… Know why Elon Musk said this

Strong points Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong. Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in...
news84media.com news84media.com
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,948
4
21,444
We live be in a world driving in the fast lane towards nuclear Armageddon.... Here we have a person looking for a peaceful resolution for conflicts being portrayed by the pro-war prostitutes as being the evil one???


Upside down world
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,492
-1
4,338
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes” Know why Elon Musk said this​

October 15, 2022
By Writer Smith

Strong points​

Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine​

He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong.​

Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes​


Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, often makes headlines for his statements and social media posts. Recently, he gave his suggestions for solving the Russian-Ukrainian war and the China-Taiwanese dispute, which most people found strange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even strongly criticized Musk’s suggestion, describing him as a man of indirect duality, who seems to stand with Ukraine and sometimes Russia. Musk’s suggestion to resolve the China-Taiwanese dispute was also more in Beijing’s interest and against Taipei. Now he has glorified Russia’s nuclear power in his conversation with a user named Alex on Twitter.

Elon Musk wrote in his reply during a conversation with the Twitter account @ajtourville: “Surely no sane person would start a nuclear war?” But the problem with this argument is that if we were dealing with intelligent people, there would have been no war anywhere in the world. He further wrote, “Russia has the capability to completely destroy America and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes. America and Europe also have similar nuclear capabilities. The surprising thing is that a large number of people do not know this fact. Of course, it would be madness to use nuclear weapons, but to be in this situation is also madness. In fact, Elon Musk made this statement when news broke that NATO will be wielding nuclear weapons starting Monday.

Elon-Musk-2.jpg


According to the Reuters news agency, at a recent press conference held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any remorse over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he also warned that if NATO forces joined this war on Ukraine’s behalf, then “global catastrophe” would be certain. Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied having direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he tweeted a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said he only met Putin once, on the issue related to space science. Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremer said he spoke to Elon Musk – who met Vladimir Putin – two weeks ago. According to Bremer, Musk told him that Putin was ready to end the war. For this, he set conditions.

A few days ago, Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO had formulated several ideas to resolve the dispute and asked his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on them. One of his options was to justify “the formal annexation of Crimea by Russia”. Criticizing his Twitter poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared a poll from his official Twitter account, in which he gave his followers two options to vote “yes” and “no” with a question. Zelensky asked: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”


AMERICA

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes”… Know why Elon Musk said this​

39358db4ae1d9d758e217f95b0c6017c

Published
59 mins ago
on
October 15, 2022
By
Writer Smith

Strong points​


Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine​

He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong.​

Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes​



Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, often makes headlines for his statements and social media posts. Recently, he gave his suggestions for solving the Russian-Ukrainian war and the China-Taiwanese dispute, which most people found strange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even strongly criticized Musk’s suggestion, describing him as a man of indirect duality, who seems to stand with Ukraine and sometimes Russia. Musk’s suggestion to resolve the China-Taiwanese dispute was also more in Beijing’s interest and against Taipei. Now he has glorified Russia’s nuclear power in his conversation with a user named Alex on Twitter.
Elon Musk wrote in his reply during a conversation with the Twitter account @ajtourville: “Surely no sane person would start a nuclear war?” But the problem with this argument is that if we were dealing with intelligent people, there would have been no war anywhere in the world. He further wrote, “Russia has the capability to completely destroy America and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes. America and Europe also have similar nuclear capabilities. The surprising thing is that a large number of people do not know this fact. Of course, it would be madness to use nuclear weapons, but to be in this situation is also madness. In fact, Elon Musk made this statement when news broke that NATO will be wielding nuclear weapons starting Monday.
Elon Musk

According to the Reuters news agency, at a recent press conference held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any remorse over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he also warned that if NATO forces joined this war on Ukraine’s behalf, then “global catastrophe” would be certain. Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied having direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he tweeted a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said he only met Putin once, on the issue related to space science. Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremer said he spoke to Elon Musk – who met Vladimir Putin – two weeks ago. According to Bremer, Musk told him that Putin was ready to end the war. For this, he set conditions.
Read also: After Russia-Ukraine, Elon Musk has now suggested a way to resolve the China-Taiwan dispute, know what he said

A few days ago, Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO had formulated several ideas to resolve the dispute and asked his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on them. One of his options was to justify “the formal annexation of Crimea by Russia”. Criticizing his Twitter poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared a poll from his official Twitter account, in which he gave his followers two options to vote “yes” and “no” with a question. Zelensky asked: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”

Similarly, Musk suggested resolving the China-Taiwan dispute, saying Taiwan could become a special administrative region of China, like Hong Kong. Both China and Taiwan had expressed anger at the statement. Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Huang Sai-lin said Elon Musk’s remarks not only violate our national sovereignty, but also harm democracy. Huang said, “Musk is not condemning the misconduct of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but rather abandoning Taiwan independence to fulfill the ambitions of the invading authoritarian regimes. At the same time, Chinese state-controlled media published the article titled “Musk’s Stepping Out of Limits on China-Taiwan Issue, Foreign Ministry Response”. It is reported that at a regular press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded to Musk’s “inappropriate” statement. Mao said, “Taiwan is China’s internal problem and we will completely eliminate interference from foreign powers in this matter.

news84media.com

“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes”… Know why Elon Musk said this

Strong points Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong. Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in...
news84media.com news84media.com
Click to expand...
Well thats on Russia if they want to use nukes or not. U.S. never had to use nukes since WW2 in multiple conflicts win or lose. Best thing to do is leave Ukraine just like they left Afghanistan when they lost.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
6,587
7
9,583
Country
United States
Location
United States
And Russia will be obliterated right back

Mr musk failed to mention that part.

Same as some of the gullible members here who live in a Fantasyland
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
27,067
147
25,215
Country
United States
Location
United States
Clutch said:
We live be in a world driving in the fast lane towards nuclear Armageddon.... Here we have a person looking for a peaceful resolution for conflicts being portrayed by the pro-war prostitutes as being the evil one???


Upside down world
Click to expand...
We are not saying Musk is 'evil'. We are saying Musk is soft of spine and minus one ball.
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,981
0
2,404
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Plz trust the media! Not Elon Musk (p*ssy).

The war will be "fine".

You already paid for the news, btw.


For me, I just want to say the so-called the hour is not a joke at all, it truly just needs an hour or less.

The so-called today peace is fake.

We all are always in a war, nuclear war is just the conclusion of this very long war.


Plz, all whites people and supporters of the nuclear war to agree with what the media says by saying YES!.

And you will see the truth, and that is the only solution to tell you the truth.


Seeing the situation today, sane people will experience goosebumps.

Insane people will be laughing and dancing.

Today's crisis is truly scary and has never been seen before in the history of planet earth.
 
Last edited:
A

aviator_fan

FULL MEMBER
May 25, 2021
375
0
304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This sounds comical: this coming from the moron thats going to be paying $8M for Twitter than what its worth telling us this as if the whole concept of "MAD" never existed.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
2,104
-7
2,180
Country
India
Location
India
Rich western elite class has their luxury bunkers, they dont care,retarded commoners drunk on western msm will be the casualties.
 
Last edited:
C

CLUMSY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
166
1
74
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Russia cant even get to the capital of a country using a lot of ex soviet gear without much of an air force or navy in 6 months
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,981
0
2,404
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Petraeus: US would destroy Russia’s troops if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine​

Former CIA director and retired army general says Moscow’s leader is ‘desperate’ and ‘battlefield reality he faces is irreversible’

www.theguardian.com

Petraeus: US would destroy Russia’s troops if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Former CIA director and retired army general says Moscow’s leader is ‘desperate’ and ‘battlefield reality he faces is irreversible’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Yes...

So, go nuclear war then?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Aspen
Twitter accepts Elon Musk's Buyout offer for $44B
Replies
5
Views
450
HttpError
HttpError
onebyone
Elon Musk gives ringing endorsement to China’s global lead in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Twitter and Weibo
Replies
0
Views
392
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Elon Musk suggests making Taiwan a ‘special administrative zone’ similar to Hong Kong
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
693
etylo
E
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter by Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov
Replies
1
Views
418
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
INS_Vikrant
Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder
Replies
3
Views
281
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom