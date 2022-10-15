beijingwalker
“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes”… Know why Elon Musk said this
Published
59 mins ago
on
October 15, 2022
By
Writer Smith
Strong points
Elon Musk backs Russian occupation of Crimea to end war in Ukraine
He advised Taiwan to become a special administrative region of China like Hong Kong.
Now Musk has said Russia has the capability to destroy Europe and America in 30 minutes
Washington: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, often makes headlines for his statements and social media posts. Recently, he gave his suggestions for solving the Russian-Ukrainian war and the China-Taiwanese dispute, which most people found strange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even strongly criticized Musk’s suggestion, describing him as a man of indirect duality, who seems to stand with Ukraine and sometimes Russia. Musk’s suggestion to resolve the China-Taiwanese dispute was also more in Beijing’s interest and against Taipei. Now he has glorified Russia’s nuclear power in his conversation with a user named Alex on Twitter.
Elon Musk wrote in his reply during a conversation with the Twitter account @ajtourville: “Surely no sane person would start a nuclear war?” But the problem with this argument is that if we were dealing with intelligent people, there would have been no war anywhere in the world. He further wrote, “Russia has the capability to completely destroy America and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes. America and Europe also have similar nuclear capabilities. The surprising thing is that a large number of people do not know this fact. Of course, it would be madness to use nuclear weapons, but to be in this situation is also madness. In fact, Elon Musk made this statement when news broke that NATO will be wielding nuclear weapons starting Monday.
According to the Reuters news agency, at a recent press conference held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any remorse over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he also warned that if NATO forces joined this war on Ukraine’s behalf, then “global catastrophe” would be certain. Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied having direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he tweeted a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said he only met Putin once, on the issue related to space science. Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremer said he spoke to Elon Musk – who met Vladimir Putin – two weeks ago. According to Bremer, Musk told him that Putin was ready to end the war. For this, he set conditions.
A few days ago, Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO had formulated several ideas to resolve the dispute and asked his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on them. One of his options was to justify “the formal annexation of Crimea by Russia”. Criticizing his Twitter poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared a poll from his official Twitter account, in which he gave his followers two options to vote “yes” and “no” with a question. Zelensky asked: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”
Similarly, Musk suggested resolving the China-Taiwan dispute, saying Taiwan could become a special administrative region of China, like Hong Kong. Both China and Taiwan had expressed anger at the statement. Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Huang Sai-lin said Elon Musk’s remarks not only violate our national sovereignty, but also harm democracy. Huang said, “Musk is not condemning the misconduct of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but rather abandoning Taiwan independence to fulfill the ambitions of the invading authoritarian regimes. At the same time, Chinese state-controlled media published the article titled “Musk’s Stepping Out of Limits on China-Taiwan Issue, Foreign Ministry Response”. It is reported that at a regular press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded to Musk’s “inappropriate” statement. Mao said, “Taiwan is China’s internal problem and we will completely eliminate interference from foreign powers in this matter.
