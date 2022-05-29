What's new

Russia wheat to be imported against cash

tribune.com.pk

Russia wheat to be imported against cash | The Express Tribune

Barter trade had earlier been proposed due to sanctions imposed by West
ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan on Saturday decided to directly import two million metric tonnes of wheat from Russian on cash while dropping a barter trade plan, as it also approved Rs160 billion supplementary grants to ensure uninterrupted supply of food, fuel and electricity.

The decisions were taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet that approved Rs62.3 billion more for payments of fuel subsidies, Rs50 billion to reduce power outages and over Rs36 billion for giving targeted subsidies to the poorest families and paying for the subsidised essential commodities at the Utility Stores.

The ECC also temporarily waived off additional customs duties on import of edible oil to incentivise the suppliers to fast track the shipments in June. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presided over the ECC meeting.

“The ECC allowed import of two million metric tonnes of wheat on a government-to-government basis'' from Russia, stated the finance ministry. The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) will be the recipient agency for the imported wheat from Russia as per the existing arrangement.

The Ministry of National Food Security had proposed that the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Commerce should jointly explore the possibility of barter trade with Russia due to sanctions imposed by the West.

However, there are no sanctions on the import of grains from Russia but the government would have to work out a mechanism to make the payments after Moscow has been thrown out of the global payments clearing system –the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift).

This month the federal cabinet had allowed import of three million metric tonnes of wheat, including one million metric tonnes, through international open tenders.

The wheat output decreased by one million metric tonnes to 26.4 million metric tonnes this year but the consumption is estimated at 30.4 million tonnes. Pakistan faces four million metric tonnes of wheat shortage, as global prices soar due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Accordingly, the first international tender for import of 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat was issued on May 16 for shipments in June-July 2022. As per bid evaluation committee report, the lowest responsive bid came from M/s Falconbridge Resources at the rate of $515.49 per metric tonne.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS),the per 40kg cost of domestically available wheat is Rs2,511 or Rs63 per kilo – whereas the estimated landed cost at port of imported wheat offered comes to Rs4,618 per 40kg or Rs115 per kilo, which is Rs2,106.88 per 40kg higher than the domestically available wheat.

The ECC also approved Rs7.3 billion bridge financing for supply of wheat flour at Rs40 per kilo in Punjab. The Punjab government cannot approve any subsidy amount
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The imported government does not have guts to do this.

The Dawn article on same topic has no mention of Russia:

I am not sure about it but there is news circulating on social media that the criminal imported PM met with a Russian diplomat but hiding it as they are afraid to get 'kicks on their Bs' from their real master.

Maybe now the imported government begging from both front and behind, which is their trademark.
 
MisterSyed said:
they are providing subsidies too? at this fvcking stage?
they cut the subsidy of baltistan people on this to give where they have vote bank
وفاقی حکومت نے گلگت بلتستان کےعوام کیلئے گندم سبسڈی میں کٹوتی کردی🫡


So basically aim is to make free everything on punjab by taking away from other province people.
 
AZ1 said:
Why r u we importing wheat...do we not grow enough?
 
Trango Towers said:
Why r u we importing wheat...do we not grow enough?
I think we do have enough wheat but we are exporting it, when we export lets say $2 billion and then we import same amount of wheat that we exported in $1 billion. Saving $1 billion. May be I am wrong but this could be the reason.
 
AZ1 said:
they cut the subsidy of baltistan people on this to give where they have vote bank
وفاقی حکومت نے گلگت بلتستان کےعوام کیلئے گندم سبسڈی میں کٹوتی کردی🫡


So basically aim is to make free everything on punjab by taking away from other province people.
Please send me a Post or Source on it , i have to make a post about it.
 
MisterSyed said:
The federal government has reduced wheat subsidy for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan



The present government has reduced the wheat subsidy for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the report of ARY News, the government has reduced the wheat subsidy for Gilgit-Baltistan by 4 billion.

Food Adviser Gilgit-Baltistan sharply criticized the federal government over the government's decision. Adviser Shamsul Haq said that the Imported government dropped the bomb on the people by making cuts. This is a place of drowning for those who flatter the government.

He said that the PTI government had allocated Rs 6 billion for wheat subsidy to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier in December also the wheat subsidy was reduced by the federal government. Had protested on Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam in front of

The federal government subsidized the supply of 1.6 million sacks of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan, which had a direct impact on the people. Earlier, wheat was procured from Punjab for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid had held a press conference yesterday in which he said that during the long march of PTI the Supreme Court had decided to open the routes but SSP and DIG harmed me. Threaten to deliver, it seemed like bullies, we will not be silent on the matter
 

