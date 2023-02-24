What's new

Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks

Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks​

By Reuters
Feb. 24, 2023

微信图片_20230225030409.png

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is pictured before a meeting of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERSREUTERS

(Reuters) - Russia welcomed on Friday Chinese proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said it was open to achieving the goals of what it calls its "special military operation" through political and diplomatic means.

China has called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan for dealing with the war, which began a year ago when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"We appreciate the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means... We share the views of Beijing," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"With regard to the Ukraine crisis, Russia is open to achieving the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

However, this would also mean recognising "new territorital realities" in Ukraine, Zakharova said, referring to Russia's unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Lukhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - as well as of Crimea.

 
This will be the last chance for peace, if failed, the war will escalate big time in no time, tens of thousands if not millions will perish soon.
 
This will be the last chance for peace, if failed, the war will escalate big time in no time, tens of thousands if not millions will perish soon.
That’s not a peace list, certainly not last from last chance. More a Putin’s “wish me concert”. What people can expect from a piece of paper that calls for cease fire in exchange for lifting sanctions on Russia? Putin can’t say it better.
 
Also Ukraine side should be aware that the mentioned plan B that if Ukr loses then Poland + Nato forces annexing Ukraine under Nato control can actually be plan A of their major supporters. That can be why they push for escalation continiously and give false hope of victory to Ukr side giving as much damage to Russia in expense of Ukraine in the process. Just a food for thought. Are they sure of that and some of their leaders motives? If their officials wont wake up in time it can be too late for them as an independant nation.

A basic framework for ceasefire can be reached with a buffer demilitarized zone between sides monitored by Un. There can be security guarantees like Ukr not stationing long range weapons in Sumy that can target deep inside Russia. Or similar measures like Ukr not obtaining long range weapons bms cms and fighter jets for a time period of some years until things cool down. After ceasefire a Minsk 3 like protocol can take place giving some admin to Ukraine in zaporijia kherson as demilitarized zones with time after all requirements of agreement are met.Remember there were documented ethnic killings in 2014 and presence of extremist groups that none can deny. An agreement and demilitarized zones are necessary. Depending on Russian Ukranian negotiations if these go well maybe other areas like donetsk can join the process as well. Crimea is Russian red line I think. There was no Ukr military presence in Crimea before 2014 anyways. There were no military conflict Crimea in 2014 it had more connections with Russia than with Ukraine. They can repeat referandum many times the result wont change just like Kosovo. Ukraine or any other country cant be forced to recognize it but this situation should be accepted. Also if demilitarised zones are militarised again by Ukraine Russian forces in Crimea would be a deterrant and vice versa. Also there is no land connection to kherson zaporija other than Crimea and smaller Donetsk. Also Russia is aware that Minsk2 was used to rearm Ukraine to strike back and it wont work this time it will be closely monitored.

Meanwhile this conflict showed some issues like importance of pgms and never flying below 6-7km. Importance of drones and specialised sigint anti-radar sead forces inside airforce and ensuring air superiority before land entry. Russia will take the lessons and things wont repeat again hopefully.
 
Also Ukraine side should be aware that the mentioned plan B that if Ukr loses then Poland + Nato forces annexing Ukraine under Nato control can actually be plan A of their major supporters. That can be why they push for escalation continiously and give false hope of victory to Ukr side giving as much damage to Russia in expense of Ukraine in the process. Just a food for thought. Are they sure of that and some of their leaders motives? If their officials wont wake up in time it can be too late for them as an independant nation.

A basic framework for ceasefire can be reached with a buffer demilitarized zone between sides monitored by Un. There can be security guarantees like Ukr not stationing long range weapons in Sumy that can target deep inside Russia. Or similar measures like Ukr not obtaining long range weapons bms cms and fighter jets for a time period of some years until things cool down. After ceasefire a Minsk 3 like protocol can take place giving some admin to Ukraine in zaporijia kherson as demilitarized zones with time after all requirements of agreement are met.Remember there were documented ethnic killings in 2014 and presence of extremist groups that none can deny. An agreement and demilitarized zones are necessary. Depending on Russian Ukranian negotiations if these go well maybe other areas like donetsk can join the process as well. Crimea is Russian red line I think. There was no Ukr military presence in Crimea before 2014 anyways. There were no military conflict Crimea in 2014 it had more connections with Russia than with Ukraine. They can repeat referandum many times the result wont change just like Kosovo. Ukraine or any other country cant be forced to recognize it but this situation should be accepted. Also if demilitarised zones are militarised again by Ukraine Russian forces in Crimea would be a deterrant and vice versa. Also there is no land connection to kherson zaporija other than Crimea and smaller Donetsk. Also Russia is aware that Minsk2 was used to rearm Ukraine to strike back and it wont work this time it will be closely monitored.

Meanwhile this conflict showed some issues like importance of pgms and never flying below 6-7km. Importance of drones and specialised sigint anti-radar sead forces inside airforce and ensuring air superiority before land entry. Russia will take the lessons and things wont repeat again hopefully.
Just remember killings, torture, abduction and forced labour was practised by the russian backed seperatists to exert control over the local population. This onesided russian fabrication of ethnic killings being the reason they invaded is ridiculous. Russia wanted control over Sevastopol. A Ukraine not dominated by Russia might have meant they would lose this important Black Sea asset.
 
Just remember killings, torture, abduction and forced labour was practised by the russian backed seperatists to exert control over the local population. This onesided russian fabrication of ethnic killings being the reason they invaded is ridiculous. Russia wanted control over Sevastopol. A Ukraine not dominated by Russia might have meant they would lose this important Black Sea asset.
Maidan and outside support for it is a topic in and of itself but lets say if yanukovich ousting was right then Ukraine in 2014 had to consider reelection with all its population instead of excluding ethnic Russians in the east and even marching there with private militia with well documented killings. There were agreements for the crimea ports with Russia prior to these issues but other than that Timoshenko recording calling taking out "katsaps" and private militia starting killings in the east resulted in Crimea referandum. There was no military conflict in that semi autonomous region with Ukraine and Russia during 2014 since no presence of Ukraine there.
 

