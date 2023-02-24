Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks​

beijingwalker
Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to TalksBy Reuters
Feb. 24, 2023, at 11:49 a.m.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is pictured before a meeting of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERSREUTERS
(Reuters) - Russia welcomed on Friday Chinese proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said it was open to achieving the goals of what it calls its "special military operation" through political and diplomatic means.
China has called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan for dealing with the war, which began a year ago when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
"We appreciate the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means... We share the views of Beijing," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
"With regard to the Ukraine crisis, Russia is open to achieving the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.
However, this would also mean recognising "new territorital realities" in Ukraine, Zakharova said, referring to Russia's unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Lukhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - as well as of Crimea.
