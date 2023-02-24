Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks​

Also Ukraine side should be aware that the mentioned plan B that if Ukr loses then Poland + Nato forces annexing Ukraine under Nato control can actually be plan A of their major supporters. That can be why they push for escalation continiously and give false hope of victory to Ukr side giving as much damage to Russia in expense of Ukraine in the process. Just a food for thought. Are they sure of that and some of their leaders motives? If their officials wont wake up in time it can be too late for them as an independant nation.



A basic framework for ceasefire can be reached with a buffer demilitarized zone between sides monitored by Un. There can be security guarantees like Ukr not stationing long range weapons in Sumy that can target deep inside Russia. Or similar measures like Ukr not obtaining long range weapons bms cms and fighter jets for a time period of some years until things cool down. After ceasefire a Minsk 3 like protocol can take place giving some admin to Ukraine in zaporijia kherson as demilitarized zones with time after all requirements of agreement are met.Remember there were documented ethnic killings in 2014 and presence of extremist groups that none can deny. An agreement and demilitarized zones are necessary. Depending on Russian Ukranian negotiations if these go well maybe other areas like donetsk can join the process as well. Crimea is Russian red line I think. There was no Ukr military presence in Crimea before 2014 anyways. There were no military conflict Crimea in 2014 it had more connections with Russia than with Ukraine. They can repeat referandum many times the result wont change just like Kosovo. Ukraine or any other country cant be forced to recognize it but this situation should be accepted. Also if demilitarised zones are militarised again by Ukraine Russian forces in Crimea would be a deterrant and vice versa. Also there is no land connection to kherson zaporija other than Crimea and smaller Donetsk. Also Russia is aware that Minsk2 was used to rearm Ukraine to strike back and it wont work this time it will be closely monitored.



Meanwhile this conflict showed some issues like importance of pgms and never flying below 6-7km. Importance of drones and specialised sigint anti-radar sead forces inside airforce and ensuring air superiority before land entry. Russia will take the lessons and things wont repeat again hopefully.