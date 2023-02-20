What's new

Russia welcomes Biden with missile attack on Kyiv

theguardian.com

Joe Biden visits Kyiv in major show of support for Ukraine

US president rallies support for Ukraine days before first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion
nytimes.com

Biden Visits Kyiv, Ukraine’s Embattled Capital, as Air-Raid Siren Sounds

President Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from the border of Poland to show his administration’s “unwavering support” nearly a year into Russia’s invasion.
You can have this senile old man, I have no problem, the only problem I have is with him gone, 25th amendment applies, and Kamala would become president....
 

