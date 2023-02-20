Russia welcomes Biden with missile attack on Kyiv

Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 9,208
- -11
- Country
-
- Location
-
Joe Biden visits Kyiv in major show of support for Ukraine
US president rallies support for Ukraine days before first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion
theguardian.com
Joe Biden visits Kyiv in major show of support for Ukraine
US president rallies support for Ukraine days before first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion
theguardian.com
Biden Visits Kyiv, Ukraine’s Embattled Capital, as Air-Raid Siren Sounds
President Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from the border of Poland to show his administration’s “unwavering support” nearly a year into Russia’s invasion.
nytimes.com
View attachment 917187