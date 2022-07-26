Russia want to work with Bayraktar

According to Erdogan Russian wants to work together with Bayraktar...
This is a messy situation and for now impossible to go on, after the war maybe. Should accepted when Mevlutogly offered to sell TB2.
Sounds made up. You actually believe this? Putin want's a NATO country to manufacture their UAVs in their own country to use against them?
This came from Erdogan...
+ UAE wants the establishment of a local TB2 production line
+ UAE wants the establishment of a local TB2 production line
+ Saudi Arabia is also interested in Baykar products