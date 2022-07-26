What's new

Russia want to work with Bayraktar

Oublious said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551845289555857408


According to Erdogan Russian wants to work together with Bayraktar...


This is a messy situation and for now impossible to go on, after the war maybe. Should accepted when Mevlutogly offered to sell TB2.
Click to expand...
Sounds made up. You actually believe this? Putin want's a NATO country to manufacture their UAVs in their own country to use against them?
 
Kedikesenfare2 said:
+ UAE wants the establishment of a local TB2 production line

+ Saudi Arabia is also interested in Baykar products
Click to expand...

They had problems with Chinese quality control and instead of military grade tech they got civilian components for their drones what are assembled in KSA.

Basically Chinese are charging prices associated with military tech but actually send cheaper civilian components what can't take beating so to speak.
 

