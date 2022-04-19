What's new

Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills

Viet

Viet

afasdasfEdfasdasd202204072009272022041209312420220419082011.jpg

ANI | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 13:54 IST
Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

"A conference on planning joint Russian-Vietnamese military exercises was organized for the first time and held at the headquarters of the Eastern Military District. The meeting of the delegations took place via video conference," the statement said.

The video conference was held under the aegis of the head of the regional control center, Major General Sergey Lagutkin, and the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Colonel Ivan Taraev. Major General Dung Dinh Thanh and several military commanders participated in the meeting from the Vietnamese side.

"In the course of the talks, the two parties agreed on the agenda for the upcoming military drills, specifying deadlines and a venue for holding the drills," the statement added.

Taraev said that the exercises aim to improve the practical skills of commanders and staffs in organizing combat training and managing units in a difficult tactical situation, as well as developing unconventional solutions when performing tasks.

The suggested name for the exercises is Continental Union-2022.

www.aninews.in

Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills

Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.
www.aninews.in
 

