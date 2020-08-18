Russia unveils Poloz new 9x19mm caliber semi-automatic pistol

According to information released by the Russian State Company ROSTEC on August 14, 2020, the Russian Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering has developed the new pistol 9x19mm caliber called Poloz, designed to be used by Russia's Police and National Guard. Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link New Russian-made Poloz semi-automatic 9x19mm caliber(Picture source Rostec) The new 9mm caliber Poloz semi-automatic pistol is based on the Udav pistol also developed by the Russian Central Scientific and Research Institute of Precision Machine Building (TSNII TochMash), in association with KINETICA. The Udav pistol was designed for military and security forces to replace the older service pistols such as the 9×18 mm Makarov PM or 9×19 mm Yarygin PYa. The new semi-automatic pistol can be used with a maximum firing range of up to 50 m and can be operated in temperatures ranging from -50° to +50° Celsius. The weapon has a service life of at least 10,000 shots. The Poloz pistol can fire 9x19mm caliber standard ammunition as wells as 9x19mm cartridges with steel-core bullets. It uses magazines with 15 or 18 rounds. As a new modern pistol, the Poloz has a modular design and it can be easily reconfigured to suit a variety of needs. According to the manufacturer, the new Poloz 9mm semi-automatic pistol will be presented at Army-2020, an International defense exhibition that will be held in the Moscow region from the 23 to 29 August 2020. https://www.armyrecognition.com/wea...new_9x19mm_caliber_semi-automatic_pistol.html