What's new

Russia unveils improved version of its new armored personnel carrier

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,529
85
60,695
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Russia’s Military Industrial Company (VPK) has unveiled an improved version of its new K-17 Bumerang armored personnel carrier during Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexey Krivoruchko’s visit to the company facility.

Alexey Krivoruchko on Thursday reviewed the production of armored vehicles at the Arzamas machine-building plant of the Military Industrial Company, where, in particular, he got acquainted with the progress of work on the latest armored vehicles on the Boomerang platform.

A new version of the K-17 Bumerang armored personnel carrier with additional armour elements was displayed publicly for the first time.


K-17 Bumerang is reported to be a replacement for the iconic Soviet BTR-80. The new vehicle is equipped with 12.7 mm machine gun.

According to the head of the 154th military representative office, Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Chikin, state trials of the Boomerang armored vehicles are planned to begin in the spring of 2022.

This new armored personnel carrier has a crew of 3, including commander, gunner and driver. It can carry 9 soldiers.

Vehicle has a welded hull and turret. Its armor is modular, so protection level can be tailored to suit mission requirements. So far its protection level is classified. However, it seems that all-round protection with maximum armor is against 12.7-mm armor-piercing round.

Vehicle has a V-shaped hull that deflects mine blasts away. As usually this vehicle is fitted with NBC protection and automatic fire suppression systems. It has been reported that the Bumerang can be fitted with active protection system.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

Russia unveils improved version of its new armored personnel carrier (defence-blog.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Analysis: Russian army Armored vehicles Air defense systems Missile systems at Victory Day parade 20
Replies
3
Views
2K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
beijingwalker
China's military is improving but US still has more combat experience - Business Insider
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
jack 86000
Iran and China Are Strengthening Their Military Ties
Replies
4
Views
2K
VEVAK
VEVAK
Tresbon
Iran And China Are Strengthening Their Military Ties
Replies
1
Views
643
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Zarvan
Vietnam's Military Modernization
Replies
0
Views
3K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom