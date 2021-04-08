What's new

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
721
2
1,438
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many of its platforms to the region.

The NATO bloc aircrafts constantly patrolling the black sea to support Ukraine and to detect early a possible Russian operation in the direction of Odesa.

There are largely visible military activities from Romania to Poland. Meanwhile, Russia has raised its military buildup on the Ukrainian border to its highest level since 2014.

A great storm is approaching, and the worst-case scenario poses such great risks that it can turn into a tragedy for the whole world.

My wish from the Moderation please make sticky this thread and control it several times a week for a possible troll and spam activities. Let's discuss together the tensest event of 2021 while keeping the thread as clean as possible and not turning it into another troll fest. TY @waz @krash

Current political map of Territory
Eyey9C9XEAYGf2s
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

BANNED
Oct 15, 2017
21,205
-48
9,926
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Crimea is heavily fortified. It is practically impregnable. Even Nazis had trouble taking Crimea in WW2. It took them years which depleted much of their force deployed in Barbarossa.

Russia lost Crimea war and demilitarized Crimea then afterwards Russia rebuked treaty and rearmed Crimea again.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
721
2
1,438
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379935084510347264

Some of the military convoy videos, seen last 2 days
(mostly from Voronezh)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380133043000782850
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379839659245772802
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380075209621958657
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380103092285407233
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380127931310206981
https://twitter.com/i/status/1380208218736111629
Railways
https://twitter.com/i/status/1380215014611636228
https://twitter.com/i/status/1380089455969701892
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379808314947727363
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379835441545940992
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379859152013508617
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379853245603008514
Borisov, Belarus
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379850027036729350
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
995
0
2,048
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
IMO the chances of a major war in Ukraine is slim to none, Russia is fine with the status quo, the Ukraine and the US are not idiots..they will not give Russia an excuse to take more lands from Ukraine.
The cause for the recent escalation is probably just because sleepy Joe wants to show that he is a tough guy and not some senile walking corpse, "America is back". So he told the puppets in Kiev to escalate a little before going back to the status quo.
After few days or few weeks things will calm down.
The reason why the Russians are amassing forces at the border is just to dissuade the Ukrainians from going too far.
 
Last edited:
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,560
-15
6,732
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I like how all the Westoids who said "Russia's a nobody, its economy is smaller than Italy's, its a has-been, it can't do anything" are now all sh*tting themselves.
 
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
2,513
1
1,790
Country
China
Location
United States
obj 705A said:
IMO the chances of a major war in Ukraine is slim to none, Russia is fine with the status quo, the Ukraine and the US are not idiots..they will not give Russia an excuse to take more lands from Ukraine.
The cause for the recent escalation is probably just because sleepy Joe wants to show that he is a tough guy and not some senile walking corpse, "America is back". So he told the puppets in Kiev to escalate a little before going back to the status quo.
After few days or few weeks things will calm down.
The reason why the Russians are amassing forces at the border is just to dissuade the Ukrainians from going too far.
Click to expand...
agree. I don't think Ukraine will start a war they have no hope of winning.
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,622
-1
1,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think its look like a planed from Amrica Europe & israel to start some sort of conflict between Russia & Ukrain...
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
721
2
1,438
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Russia started to move the landing ships from the Caspian fleet to the Black Sea. Troops in Transnistria are also taken orders for a high level of readiness.
EyersDPWQAI3G-t


Russia is occupied Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine. It made unilateral state announcements in these countries' territories. Other than that, They demand land from many states, including Kazakhstan. They even express this directly. It directly annexes Crimea, contrary to all international agreements. Now it planning to physically unite Transnistria, Crimea and Donbas, which means that Ukraine will be a landlocked state.

EyepcqFXAAMvp_g


However, for some friends here, Russia has no fault. Are the only culprits are that want to start a war between Ukraine and Russia... How simple it looks from a distance... Some of us thinking that easily resolve who is right and who is wrong. Unfortunately, the political strata and interest struggles in the region are not as flat as you might think.

Ukraine wants its land back and is absolutely not capable of fighting Russia. The Russian army also has the most advanced air defense facilities in the world, as a tradition of a powerful land army. They have the largest mercenary organization in the world. We are talking about a structure with maximum military capabilities in both paramilitary and conventional terms.

Even its own lands, Ukraine cannot stand against Russia militarily. Because while protecting the country's lands, it also needs to be protected more strongly in the international arena. The 2014 experience, led by Germany and France, was a complete flop. The situation is much more critical now and they are the main subject of Russia's land-expanding policies. Therefore, it has to defend its territory by entering into bloc politics. Because Russia, as an occupying country, is also a member of the UNSC. Ukraine naturally considers allying with them Whoever supports Ukraine in this matter. There are many examples of this in history. Both in Pakistani and Turkish history.

TL, DR; If Ukraine is left alone, Russia will have found the political ground to start its borders from Moldova.
 
Last edited:
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,913
-9
12,962
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Both sevastopol and Crimea are Russian majority lands. They actually belong to Russians.
Donbass on the other hand is resisting against occupation by NATO affiliated government of Kiev. Their resistance is truly legitimate given the NAZI policies of Kiev on Russian people of donbass.

Maybe @vostok sir, could shed more light on this subject. Why are Russian ethnics of Ukraine being persecuted and attacked?
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,716
2
11,565
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Nothing will happen. Putin needs to boost his popularity someway. Plus to get some more funding to the arms manufacturing complexes. He needs to test whether his investments are holding and not getting drunk.
 
vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,291
27
18,064
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
Muhammed45 said:
Both sevastopol and Crimea are Russian majority lands. They actually belong to Russians.
Donbass on the other hand is resisting against occupation by NATO affiliated government of Kiev. Their resistance is truly legitimate given the NAZI policies of Kiev on Russian people of donbass.

Maybe @vostok sir, could shed more light on this subject. Why are Russian ethnics of Ukraine being persecuted and attacked?
Click to expand...
Russians are persecuted because Western-Ukrainian neo-Nazi came to power after illegal coup are slaves of the West, as their grandfathers were during Western invasion of USSR in 1941. And Westerners are glad to have bunch of idiots to use them against Russia.
If I remember properly - there was the thread "Civil War in Ukraine" several years ago. How it is turn to be Russo-Ukrainian War? Call to Shoigu immediately, he must know Russia is at war with Ukraine. The man have to make some orders - defensive or offensive.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 78, Members: 42, Guests: 36)

Similar threads

S
Donbas is falling to Ukraine. Millions of Russians in Eastern Ukraine are leaving to Russia to escape Ukrainian Bombardment
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
1K
mhosein
mhosein
Hamartia Antidote
Russia Thins Out Its Embassy in Ukraine, a Possible Clue to Putin’s Next Move
Replies
1
Views
283
Globenim
G
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
5
Views
187
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
0
Views
180
aziqbal
aziqbal
Titanium100
NATO chief rejects Russian demand to deny Ukraine entry
Replies
2
Views
290
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom