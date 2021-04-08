Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Russia started to move the landing ships from the Caspian fleet to the Black Sea. Troops in Transnistria are also taken orders for a high level of readiness.Russia is occupied Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine. It made unilateral state announcements in these countries' territories. Other than that, They demand land from many states, including Kazakhstan. They even express this directly. It directly annexes Crimea, contrary to all international agreements. Now it planning to physically unite Transnistria, Crimea and Donbas, which means that Ukraine will be a landlocked state.However, for some friends here, Russia has no fault. Are the only culprits are that want to start a war between Ukraine and Russia... How simple it looks from a distance... Some of us thinking that easily resolve who is right and who is wrong. Unfortunately, the political strata and interest struggles in the region are not as flat as you might think.Ukraine wants its land back and is absolutely not capable of fighting Russia. The Russian army also has the most advanced air defense facilities in the world, as a tradition of a powerful land army. They have the largest mercenary organization in the world. We are talking about a structure with maximum military capabilities in both paramilitary and conventional terms.Even its own lands, Ukraine cannot stand against Russia militarily. Because while protecting the country's lands, it also needs to be protected more strongly in the international arena. The 2014 experience, led by Germany and France, was a complete flop. The situation is much more critical now and they are the main subject of Russia's land-expanding policies. Therefore, it has to defend its territory by entering into bloc politics. Because Russia, as an occupying country, is also a member of the UNSC. Ukraine naturally considers allying with them Whoever supports Ukraine in this matter. There are many examples of this in history. Both in Pakistani and Turkish history.TL, DR; If Ukraine is left alone, Russia will have found the political ground to start its borders from Moldova.