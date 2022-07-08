Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments II

A.P. Richelieu
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 20, 2013
- 6,176
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
The "Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments" has gone tits up for Apple users (iPhone, iPad, MACs)
with pages failing loading, even with high spec devices. Android and PC seems to work though-
See: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/russia-ukraine-sticky-thread-has-problems.746366/#post-13878095
@waz @WebMaster I created this new thread.
if you think this is good, pls close the original and make this sticky.
If you have a better idea to get this to work with Apple devices, pls implement this.
@Viet @Vergennes @jhungary @F-22Raptor @Huffal @sammuel @Paul2
with pages failing loading, even with high spec devices. Android and PC seems to work though-
See: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/russia-ukraine-sticky-thread-has-problems.746366/#post-13878095
@waz @WebMaster I created this new thread.
if you think this is good, pls close the original and make this sticky.
If you have a better idea to get this to work with Apple devices, pls implement this.
@Viet @Vergennes @jhungary @F-22Raptor @Huffal @sammuel @Paul2