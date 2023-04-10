Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons and Outcomes for Pakistan

Signalian said: Ukraine's inadequate war preparedness and disarmament have proven to be the primary reasons for their current plight. The conflict has highlighted the importance of investing in defense infrastructure and being prepared for any external threats. Click to expand...

Pile of bollocks. Vietnam and Afghanistan all say hello. With limited resources they both were able send superpowers back home running.Ukraine put themselves in this position because they politically they were lapdogs of the United States and the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization.Rather than act as a bridge between East and West and be neutral, Ukraine decided to be used like a pawn for a few extra dollars.GHQ and Ukraine are perfect twins if you ask me.The lesson here is your GHQ should stop engineering regime changes in Pakistan and allow democracy to mature. Pakistanis don't want to be mercenaries of the United States. We want to join the global south and stick it to NATO and the colonial west.Stick to defending the borders and "dispatching (insert terrorist name here) to hell".