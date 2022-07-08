Russia-Ukraine thread Part 2

seems like Russia is moving into Siversk and Bukhmut this weekend



after taking these 2 towns they will move to Slovyanks and Kramatorsk



this should complete the move in the Donestk and then Russia has taken whole of the Donbas



Russian have the formula, UAV guide the artillery and take out any Ukrainian units



the centre piece of any Soviet attack is the artillery and inexhaustible supply of shells Russia has



and they are using this strategy, lastly Russia already is now able to jam the electronic signals from the Ukrainian drones which were used early in the war



Ukraine simply cannot do what I did few months ago where it annihilated those Russian columns with small laser drones and laser guided shells



Russian jamming and electronic warfare is now in overdrive and as always have adapted



I dont see Russia stopping now