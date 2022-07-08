Russia-Ukraine thread Part 2

Interestingly, Ukrainian defenses seems to be collapsing rapidly, Russians are now completely overpowering the Ukrainian defense line, their performance is getting better as compare to the earlier stages of war and seems like the losses they are receiving are not enough to slow their advances. Ukrainian soon will be trying the desperate Stalingrad style of effort or otherwise the whole east will fall and then the partisan effort will not be enough to liberate these areas again. Rest of europe has turn out to be disappointment while the U.S don't really needs to put any extra effort to this war as they are not under threat of any kind. Its russian victory