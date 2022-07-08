What's new

Russia-Ukraine thread Part 2

Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,910
0
3,727
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Screenshot_20220523_223303.jpg


Is someone gonna post some updates?

Edit - thx @aziqbal
 
Moriro

Moriro

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2020
146
0
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Interestingly, Ukrainian defenses seems to be collapsing rapidly, Russians are now completely overpowering the Ukrainian defense line, their performance is getting better as compare to the earlier stages of war and seems like the losses they are receiving are not enough to slow their advances. Ukrainian soon will be trying the desperate Stalingrad style of effort or otherwise the whole east will fall and then the partisan effort will not be enough to liberate these areas again. Rest of europe has turn out to be disappointment while the U.S don't really needs to put any extra effort to this war as they are not under threat of any kind. Its russian victory
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
4,780
9
6,902
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
seems like Russia is moving into Siversk and Bukhmut this weekend

after taking these 2 towns they will move to Slovyanks and Kramatorsk

this should complete the move in the Donestk and then Russia has taken whole of the Donbas

Russian have the formula, UAV guide the artillery and take out any Ukrainian units

the centre piece of any Soviet attack is the artillery and inexhaustible supply of shells Russia has

and they are using this strategy, lastly Russia already is now able to jam the electronic signals from the Ukrainian drones which were used early in the war

Ukraine simply cannot do what I did few months ago where it annihilated those Russian columns with small laser drones and laser guided shells

Russian jamming and electronic warfare is now in overdrive and as always have adapted

I dont see Russia stopping now
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,204
1
3,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Update 8/07/2022

2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine.svg (2).png


Russia is loosing territory where the blue arrow is and Donbas region is still a long way to go

20220708_221454.png
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A.P. Richelieu
Russia - Ukraine sticky thread has problems.
Replies
12
Views
71
aziqbal
aziqbal
Muhammed45
First HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense MinisterFirst HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense Minister
2
Replies
15
Views
541
aviator_fan
A
obj 705A
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Replies
12
Views
435
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
US to seek $33B in additional funding for Ukraine military
Replies
11
Views
330
BHAN85
BHAN85
F-22Raptor
Here’s what US Army leaders are learning from the Russia-Ukraine war
Replies
3
Views
347
SQ8
SQ8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom