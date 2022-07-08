What's new

Russia - Ukraine sticky thread has problems.

A.P. Richelieu

A.P. Richelieu

Since a few days, this thread has problems loading on my iPad.
Part of the page loads, but rarely it completes.
Sometimes the last page loads, when it only has 1-2 comments.
Have tried Safari, Firefox and Chrome and all show this problem.
Have seen comments from other people cla8ming they have load problems.
Since the thread has almost 2800 pages with plenty of tweets it could be a resource limitation.

It might be a good idea to terminate this thread and start a new thread with the same title,

Viet

Viet

A.P. Richelieu said:
Since a few days, this thread has problems loading on my iPad.
Part of the page loads, but rarely it completes.
Sometimes the last page loads, when it only has 1-2 comments.
Have tried Safari, Firefox and Chrome and all show this problem.
Have seen comments from other people cla8ming they have load problems.
Since the thread has almost 2800 pages with plenty of tweets it could be a resource limitation.

It might be a good idea to terminate this thread and start a new thread with the same title,

Yes that’s because of the huge number of tweets. The thread can’t keep track.
 
A.P. Richelieu

A.P. Richelieu

Viet said:
Yes that’s because of the huge number of tweets. The thread can’t keep track.
Click to expand...
Maybe there should be a limit on the tweets then.
Right now, it is useless.
I can actually view older pages, but as soon as I select 2766 or later, the problem occurs.
 
Huffal

Huffal

A.P. Richelieu said:
No, but it has always worked on the iPad, until a few days ago.
iPad is new with M1 and plenty of RAM.
It shouldn't be a problem. Im on my phone which is smaller and less powerful than your Ipad, but i can load in completely fine

Try clearing your ram, see if that helps
 
Viet

Viet

Huffal said:
It shouldn't be a problem. Im on my phone which is smaller and less powerful than your Ipad, but i can load in completely fine

Try clearing your ram, see if that helps
Interesting
What smartphone you use?
I have the same performance problem.
 
Viet

Viet

A.P. Richelieu said:
Maybe there should be a limit on the tweets then.
Right now, it is useless.
I can actually view older pages, but as soon as I select 2766 or later, the problem occurs.
There is indeed an issue with Apple devices. I test the thread with a Samsung android. that works fine.
 

