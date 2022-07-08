Russia - Ukraine sticky thread has problems.

Since a few days, this thread has problems loading on my iPad.Part of the page loads, but rarely it completes.Sometimes the last page loads, when it only has 1-2 comments.Have tried Safari, Firefox and Chrome and all show this problem.Have seen comments from other people cla8ming they have load problems.Since the thread has almost 2800 pages with plenty of tweets it could be a resource limitation.It might be a good idea to terminate this thread and start a new thread with the same title,