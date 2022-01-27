What's new

Russia & Ukraine find common ground

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,059
1
3,074
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Russia & Ukraine find common ground

27 Jan, 2022 17:28

61f2b28285f54079c460fdcf.jpg

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, left, talks to the media during a news conference following the talks of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine), in Paris, France. © Sputnik / Dominique Boutin

Representatives from the two nations met as part of the Normandy Format talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have agreed that a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine’s war-torn Donbass region must be observed “unconditionally,” following talks held as part of the Normandy Format, which also includes France and Germany.

The group met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss de-escalation in the region amid an ongoing standoff between Russia and Western nations, who have accused Moscow of planning an imminent invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin denies. The meeting lasted for over eight hours.

After discussions concluded, Moscow’s chief negotiator Dmitry Kozak said that talks had “not been simple,” but “despite all the differences in interpretations, we agreed that the cease-fire must be maintained by all the parties in line with the accords.”

Ukrainian representative Andrey Yermak said that all parties were in favor of a permanent ceasefire, and called the renewal of the Normandy Format talks a “very positive signal” for the prospects of de-escalation.

The Élysée, which hosted the meeting, confirmed that the envoys “support unconditional respect for the cease-fire and full adherence to the cease-fire strengthening measures of July 22, 2020, regardless of differences on other issues relating to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.” The parties will meet again in Berlin in two weeks for further discussions.

The group of four nations first convened in 2014, on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Allied landings in Normandy during World War II. The fighting in Donbass had broken out earlier that year, following the 2014 Maidan, which saw then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich ousted. Separatists in the eastern region of the country established self-declared breakaway republics, and Kiev has accused Russia of supporting the rebels and fueling an ongoing civil war. Moscow does not officially recognize the republics’ legitimacy and denies being a party to the conflict.

The Minsk Protocols, signed by Ukraine, Russia, and the intergovernmental organization OSCE in 2014 and 2015, were meant to bring an end to the war, but so far the agreements have yet to be implemented. Moscow has said that it stands by the protocols, and has accused Kiev of failing to live up to its side of the bargain by refusing to negotiate with the leaders of the breakaway regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that the territories are Russian proxies and insisted he should meet with President Vladimir Putin instead.

In his statement following Wednesday’s meeting, Russia’s representative added that the “obligation” to implement the agreements “lies with the armed forces of Ukraine and the armed formations of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.”

https://www.rt.com/russia/547544-moscow-kiev-agree-ceasefire/

I hope peace will prevail. Anglosaxon warmongers would like to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian. The Ukraine is a mess since US founded coup in 2014.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Russia claims that 10.000 NATO forces are actully inside Ukraine
Replies
4
Views
433
Agha Sher
Agha Sher
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
121
Battlion25
Battlion25
dBSPL
Peskov: We would welcome Turkiye attempts If encourage Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements
Replies
2
Views
173
IblinI
IblinI
Titanium100
NATO chief rejects Russian demand to deny Ukraine entry
Replies
2
Views
229
Titanium100
Titanium100
Battlion25
Ukraine-Russia Conflict MEGA-THREAD
2
Replies
26
Views
899
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom