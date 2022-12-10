What's new

Russia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,900
-9
14,929
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Russia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain​

By Michelle Nichols
CDRKQK7B7RNETLOTGKR6RT5PPU.jpg

[1/4] British Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward speaks during the U.N. Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security in Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and offering Tehran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Friday.

Since August Iran has transferred hundreds of drones - also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - to Russia, which had used them to "kill civilians and illegally target civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine, Woodward said.
"Russia is now attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles," Woodward told reporters.
"In return, Russia is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support. We're concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, which will allow Iran to strengthen their weapons capability," she said.

She also said Britain was "almost certain that Russia is seeking to source weaponry from North Korea (and) other heavily sanctioned states, as their own stocks palpably dwindle."
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council later on Friday that Moscow had already refuted "on many occasions" the accusations that Russia was receiving military supplies from Iran.

"The military industrial complex in Russia can work perfectly fine and doesn't need anyone's assistance, whereas the Ukrainian military industry does not basically exist and is being assisted by the Western industry," he said.
The Iranian and North Korean missions to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Woodward's remarks

Woodward spoke ahead of the Security Council meeting on Friday, requested by Russia, on weapons from the Ukraine conflict that Russia says are "falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists" elsewhere in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Iran last month acknowledged it had supplied Moscow with drones, but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters in October.

The United States said on Wednesday that it has seen the continued provision of Iranian drones to Russia, but that Washington had not seen evidence that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.

The United Nations is examining "available information" about accusations that Iran supplied Russia with drones, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report earlier this week in the face of Western pressure to send experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia argues that there is no mandate for Guterres to send U.N. experts to Ukraine to investigate the origin of the drones.

Guterres said in the latest report that the transfer of drones or ballistic missiles - with a range of more than 186 miles (300 km) - from Iran to another country would require prior approval from the Security Council.
www.reuters.com

Russia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain

Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and offering Tehran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Friday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,900
-9
14,929
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
INS_Vikrant said:
Sad state of Russia, a once technological and industrial giant only few decades ago.
Click to expand...
Russia still is an indistrial giant. And please spare us your non sense. Iran has made unbelievable advances in the field of missile technology. That's what you cannot or do not want to believe.

The treaty between Russia and USA became a barrier on the way of Russia's advances in that range (500-5500 KM). In the long range missiles spectrum, Russia is unrivaled.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty at a Glance | Arms Control Association

www.armscontrol.org www.armscontrol.org

This treaty was never implemented by American backstabbers.
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,508
-7
2,043
Country
India
Location
India
Muhammed45 said:
And please spare us your non sense. Iran has made unbelievable advances in the field of missile technology.
Click to expand...

I never said anything about Iran, I actually admire you lot becoz of progress yourl have made despite being under sanctions for so long.

Muhammed45 said:
That's what you cannot or do not want to believe.
Click to expand...

Lol you really want to compare Indian missile and rocket technology with Iran?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Double Whammy For Ukraine! Iranian Suicide UAVs ‘Freeze’ In Russia, While Missiles Still Out Of Moscow’s Reach
Replies
1
Views
201
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
R
Could Long-Range Iranian Missiles Be Next For Russia?
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
Ich
Ich
beijingwalker
U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution
2
Replies
17
Views
601
etylo
E
Sineva
  • Article
US Focus on Iran Is Thwarting Weapons Aid to Russia
Replies
1
Views
219
aziqbal
aziqbal
IranDefence
WSJ:Russia’s Use of Iranian Kamikaze Drones Creates New Dangers for Ukrainian Troops
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
6K
Raghfarm007
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom