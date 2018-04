It is claimed that this radar can also detect stealthy targets.



Unlike the previous S-300PMU-1, the S-300PMU-2 don't use the 36D6 (Tin Shield) and 76N6 (Clam Shell) radars. Instead the system uses 96L6 all-altitude detector and acquisition radar. The 96L6 works in L-band. It has a 300 km range and very high resolution. The system can detect and track 100 targets. It identifies 4 target classes, including aircraft, helicopters, remotely piloted aerial vehicles, and missiles.The 64N6E2 3D S-band radar is an upgraded/modernized version of 5N64S (64N6E). It is the most capable radar of the S-300 missile system and has a key role of defeating ballistic missiles and electronic warfare aircraft. This version has a maximum detection range of 600 km. It has 3 400 elements on each side (a total of 7 800), which is a great number for a radar in this band. The system has high resistance against jamming.