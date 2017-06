India and Russia had signed in October last year a deal worth over $5 billion on the Triumf air defence system.

The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.

It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets.

The S-400 is Russia's latest and one of the most advance missile defence systems in the world at present.

The Triumf was inducted by Russian defence forces in 2007.

China was the first international customer for Russia's S-400 missile system in 2015.