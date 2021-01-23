Russia to supply Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense systems to Myanmar

According to information published by the website Urdupoint, Russia has confirmed the supply of Pantsir-S1 air defense cannon/missile systems to Myanmar. Army Recognition already reported in August 2021, that Russian had planned to deliver Pantsir-S1 systems to Myanmar despite February’s military coup in this Southeast Asian country.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Russian army Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense cannons/missiles system (Picture source: Russian MoD)
According to information published by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, in 2020 Myanmar ordered an undisclosed number of Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense cannon/missile systems from Russia as well as 57E6, a two-stage, solid-fuel, medium-range surface-to-air missile extremely flexible thjat allows for engagement of airborne threats at ranges from 1.2 to 20 kilometers and altitudes from 5 to 10,000 meters.
The Pantsir-S1 is a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system developed in Russia by Shcheglovskaya Zaseka, part of KBP Instrument Design Bureau. The air defense system is designed to protect military, industrial and administrative installations against aerial threats as aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and UAVs.
The Pantsir-S1 is one of the most popular mobile air defense systems in the world. So far, i is in service with Algeria, Armenia, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Myanmar, Oman, Russia, Serbia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Other countries like Argentina and Brazil have already shown interest in purchasing the Pantsir-S1.
The Pantsir-S1 is armed with two 2A38M 30mm automatic anti-aircraft guns developed from the two-barreled 30mm GSh-30 gun and 12 57E6 surface-to-air missiles consisting of six container/launcher units mounted on each side of the turret.
The Pantsir-S1 is equipped with a multi-range radar capable of detecting aerial targets with an effective surface of dispersion of up to 2-3 square meters at a distance of more than 30 kilometers and tracking them down from a distance of over 24 kilometers. The 30mm cannons have a firing range from 0.2 to 4,000 m while the surface-to-air missile has a firing range of 1 to 12 km with an altitude from 10 to 15,000 m.
Russia to supply Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense systems to Myanmar | Defense News November 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Russian army Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense cannons/missiles system (Picture source: Russian MoD)
According to information published by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, in 2020 Myanmar ordered an undisclosed number of Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense cannon/missile systems from Russia as well as 57E6, a two-stage, solid-fuel, medium-range surface-to-air missile extremely flexible thjat allows for engagement of airborne threats at ranges from 1.2 to 20 kilometers and altitudes from 5 to 10,000 meters.
The Pantsir-S1 is a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system developed in Russia by Shcheglovskaya Zaseka, part of KBP Instrument Design Bureau. The air defense system is designed to protect military, industrial and administrative installations against aerial threats as aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and UAVs.
The Pantsir-S1 is one of the most popular mobile air defense systems in the world. So far, i is in service with Algeria, Armenia, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Myanmar, Oman, Russia, Serbia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Other countries like Argentina and Brazil have already shown interest in purchasing the Pantsir-S1.
The Pantsir-S1 is armed with two 2A38M 30mm automatic anti-aircraft guns developed from the two-barreled 30mm GSh-30 gun and 12 57E6 surface-to-air missiles consisting of six container/launcher units mounted on each side of the turret.
The Pantsir-S1 is equipped with a multi-range radar capable of detecting aerial targets with an effective surface of dispersion of up to 2-3 square meters at a distance of more than 30 kilometers and tracking them down from a distance of over 24 kilometers. The 30mm cannons have a firing range from 0.2 to 4,000 m while the surface-to-air missile has a firing range of 1 to 12 km with an altitude from 10 to 15,000 m.
Russia to supply Pantsir-S1 mobile air defense systems to Myanmar | Defense News November 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)