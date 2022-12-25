What's new

Russia to supply Iran with 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets - Western intelligence

Russia to supply Iran with 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets - Western intelligence​

4270276.jpg

Combat aircraft originally produced for Egypt under a deal that was torpedoed by the United States

Western intelligence sources who monitor security deals between Iran and Russia say Moscow will soon provide a full squadron of fighter jets to the Islamic Republic.
It will apparently be 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, originally produced for Egypt under a deal that was torpedoed by the United States. The Russians were looking for buyers for the unsold surplus, and it looks like Tehran will be getting those planes very soon. According to an intelligence report, Iranian pilots are already training on these planes.
The Iranian Air Force is in need of high-quality fighter jets. They currently rely on American-made jets from the 1970s from the period before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

So far, Iran has supplied 1,700 suicide drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine, and expects to supply 300 more in the near future. In return, Tehran should receive air defense systems from Moscow which will be put into service in anticipation of a possible Israeli attack.
Israel considers that these agreements could constitute an opportunity for it, insofar as finally the Iranian intentions would be clear - much more even than its violations of the nuclear agreement. However, there is concern in Jerusalem over the ability for Israel to attack Iranian targets in Syria as Russia controls the neighboring country's airspace and has until now has allowed Israeli attacks to take place.
Some observers argue that the U.S. could start operating on Iranian soil by attacking drone factories. This confirms information from Mossad chief David Barnea, transmitted last Thursday, that Iran plans to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia. The head of Israel's national intelligence agency also warned "about Iran’s intention to expand its uranium enrichment program, and its intention to increase its influence over friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways."

Imran Khan said:
We are reading since ages but not happened yet
This one case looks different from rumors, claims, analyzes, thoughts, predictions etc.

It is claimed by the western intelligence agencies announcing that Iranian pilots are flying SU-35s in Russia preparing for importing the fighter jet.
 
Muhammed45 said:
This one case looks different from rumors, claims, analyzes, thoughts, predictions etc.

It is claimed by the western intelligence agencies announcing that Iranian pilots are flying SU-35s in Russia preparing for importing the fighter jet.
Lets see i am observing civil and mil aircrafts of iran since ages and pic is not good
 
Nothing that a Kissinger visit, Putin friend, can't resolve.

Just like S300 and 19 January 2012 Kissinger visit to Putin.

Russia dropped S300 sell 24 hours later Kissinger visit to Moscow, in the mid of Hormuz Strait tensions and 24 hours before that this happened:

21 January 2012, the date of non-start Iran war.

Iranian here have little memory trusting Russia.

But I guess they must be all Western undercovers posting from the West, and no one real Iranian posting from Iran.

Likely filthy BND German-Iranian undercovers trolls.

When you visit real Iranian websites, you see, all are in Farsi language, non a single Iranian speak english. It seems all the English-Speaking Iranian are in this goddamn forum. Likely, all fake Iranian.
 
Muhammed45 said:
However, there is concern in Jerusalem over the ability for Israel to attack Iranian targets in Syria as Russia controls the neighboring country's airspace and has until now has allowed Israeli attacks to take place.
Lol, Russia can't defend targets 600km inside of its border for the second time already, you think Russia can defend some territory 1000km away from their borders? Russia isn't "allowing" Israeli attacks, it simply knows Israel will turn every air defense system activated against it to ash.
 
Beny Karachun said:
Lol, Russia can't defend targets 600km inside of its border for the second time already, you think Russia can defend some territory 1000km away from their borders? Russia isn't "allowing" Israeli attacks, it simply knows Israel will turn every air defense system activated against it to ash.
Mighty Israel...no goyams are capable of fighting the invincible nazis rebranded as Israelis . The 3rd Reich lives

Abid123 said:
Was it not 64 that was ordered?
I’m not sure as to the veracity of all the rumors and “intelligence reports” regarding the exact number of Su-35s Iran might be receiving but principally speaking. The total amount has to quite high in order to outright replace current museum fighters that are fielded.

Mainly, Iran is just TOO big for 24 or even 64 fighters to adequately cover. Needs to be in the hundreds really… since you would have to divided that number up between multiple airbases which leaves little room for redundancy.
 
Again, 24 Su-35 does not replace any other plane but supported the planes already in place and the new planes in constructions. 24 Su 35 is an important contribution other combat and drone planes.
 
I remember reading an analysis the advanced fighters jets are not the highest priority for Iran at the moment maybe that explains why we hear these kind of things by they never happen
 
flameboard said:
I remember reading an analysis the advanced fighters jets are not the highest priority for Iran at the moment maybe that explains why we hear these kind of things by they never happen
Such would be true under normal circumstances. Aggressively pursing advanced fighters may or may not have been achievable mostly due to political reasons (Suppliers aren't willing to sell). Circumstances have changed this year that has changed some decisions. As far as what can been seen, this is only words and nothing is certain until the planes touch the ground.
 

