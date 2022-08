Russia to send trial wheat shipment to Vietnam

Russia to send trial wheat shipments to Vietnam Imports had slowed after thistle seed was found.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA — Russia is sending a trial shipment of whet to Vietnam in the next two months,reported, citing an agriculture safety watchdog.Vietnam cut back on grain purchases from Russia in 2019 after finding thistle seed in imports that it feared could spread across Vietnam and damage crops.The trial shipment will come from wheat produced in regions that are free from the creeping thistle.Currently, 18 Russian producers are accredited as suppliers that fully meet requirements for quality and grain safety. Russia is also ready to host Vietnamese inspectors,said.Russia supplied 188,000 tonnes of wheat to Vietnam in 2021, down from 2.6 million tonnes in 2018.