Russia to send trial wheat shipment to Vietnam

Credit: Adobe Stock
08.19.2022
By Susan Reidy
MOSCOW, RUSSIA — Russia is sending a trial shipment of whet to Vietnam in the next two months, Reuters reported, citing an agriculture safety watchdog.
Vietnam cut back on grain purchases from Russia in 2019 after finding thistle seed in imports that it feared could spread across Vietnam and damage crops.
The trial shipment will come from wheat produced in regions that are free from the creeping thistle.
Currently, 18 Russian producers are accredited as suppliers that fully meet requirements for quality and grain safety. Russia is also ready to host Vietnamese inspectors, Reuters said.
Russia supplied 188,000 tonnes of wheat to Vietnam in 2021, down from 2.6 million tonnes in 2018.
Russia to send trial wheat shipments to Vietnam
Imports had slowed after thistle seed was found.
www.world-grain.com