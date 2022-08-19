What's new

Russia to send trial wheat shipment to Vietnam

Wheat


Credit: Adobe Stock

08.19.2022
By Susan Reidy

MOSCOW, RUSSIA — Russia is sending a trial shipment of whet to Vietnam in the next two months, Reuters reported, citing an agriculture safety watchdog.

Vietnam cut back on grain purchases from Russia in 2019 after finding thistle seed in imports that it feared could spread across Vietnam and damage crops.

The trial shipment will come from wheat produced in regions that are free from the creeping thistle.

Currently, 18 Russian producers are accredited as suppliers that fully meet requirements for quality and grain safety. Russia is also ready to host Vietnamese inspectors, Reuters said.

Russia supplied 188,000 tonnes of wheat to Vietnam in 2021, down from 2.6 million tonnes in 2018.

www.world-grain.com

www.world-grain.com
 

