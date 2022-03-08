What's new

Russia to sanction Australia after ‘unfriendly’ response to Ukraine invasion

Russia to sanction Australia after ‘unfriendly’ response to Ukraine invasion​



The list released by Russian state media includes Ukraine, the U.S., EU countries, the U.K., Canada, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Russian companies doing business with these countries will now be required to obtain special government authorization, Newsweek cited Russia as saying. Countries on the list have taken “unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens,” Russia said.

“Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles,” the decree added. “The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 mln rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).”
 
